The C4 Corvette is presently one of the best sports car bargains on the market . Today’s Nice Price or No Dice coupe is Vegas located and might just be one of those bargains. We’ll just have to see.

Advertisement

So, not only did 90 percent of you slam the No Dice button at the question of whether or not to pay $50,000 for yesterday’s 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT, but a lot of you commented that you didn’t see the point in a vehicle of that nature at any asking. That is quite the harsh denouement. That’s like asking someone at a high school house party “do you even go here?”

While the thought of a muscle-bound street Jeep may cause existential crises in the enthusiast crowd, there’s likely no such issue surrounding the Chevrolet Corvette. It’s been made pretty clear for decades now just what the Corvette is, and, perhaps to a lesser extent in some instances , what it can do.

This 1994 Chevy Corvette coupe is an example of what is presently considered one of the line’s least desirable editions and hence can be one of the most easily attainable. We’ll see about that latter expectation in a moment. First, though, let’s have a look at the car.

G/O Media may get a commission Pre-Order AirPods 3 The next generation of AirPods

Adds some of the features we saw come with the Pro like spatial audio support and water resistance. $179 at Amazon

This ’Vette is offered by one of those small independent dealers you typically find wedged tightly in between corner strip malls and walk-up burger places called “Jims” or “Toms.” This one happens to be in Las Vegas, across the street from a store that sells used furniture.

Advertisement

Being in Sin City makes this dealership especially intriguing since you can imagine walking onto the lot, your casino winnings spilling from your pockets, looking to treat yourself to something fun. M aybe something fanciful like an arrest-me red Chevy Corvette. Of course, the more likely scenario is that you show up there trying to sell your existing car or truck in an attempt to make some cash that would allow you that one final chance to recoup your losses.

Advertisement

That’s not to say that this 123,000-mile Corvette is tainted with a previous owner’s bad juju. Hell, everybody loses in Vegas. It’s a place where, as the famous line from WarGames explained, the only winning move is not to play.

This ‘Vette looks to be ready to play, and with 300 horsepower on tap from its LT1 V8 there should be plenty of fun to be had. On the downside, the car has a four-speed automatic rather than a stick, making it more of a cruiser than a bruiser. Still, there’s the handling, the removable targa roof, and the slick good looks to more than make up for that.

Advertisement

This being a ’94, it represents the latter, restyled edition of the C4 model. That means rounder, more modern-looking bumper caps on both ends and a redesigned interior with a hybrid digital and needle instrument cluster ahead of the driver .

Advertisement

The bodywork looks to be in pretty nice shape for its age, and the car rolls on what appears to be a decent set of factory alloy wheels. The dealer offers plenty of pictures of the car with all its openable parts open, hopefully not an indication that this was a smoker’s car and is in the process of airing out. The interior looks about as good as you could expect. There’s a good bit of crazing on the leather covering the driver’s seat, and some splitting of the seams on the back bolster. The dash shows some scratches on the plastic below the factory double DIN stereo, but at least all the buttons look to still have their markings and there’s a cassette slot in case you’ve got any of those laying around.

Advertisement

You might think that a dealership would be pretty slick at making a car seem desirable, however, this dealer doesn’t provide any description of the car at all. The dealer’ s site does list the specs, but neither there nor on execrable Facebook Marketplace does the title status get a mention nor whether any mechanical issues exist. That means any prospective buyer will need to undertake their own pre-purchase inspection before handing over any hard-won (or earned) cash.

Advertisement

Or maybe not. The asking price for this Corvette is $5,988 which, for most people be able to afford a weekend in Vegas, might not be an extraordinary sum. That’s also one of the cheapest prices for any Corvette in America that isn’t some sort of obvious fright pig, and shows what a decent value this model appears to be at present.

But is it a good deal? What do you think, should someone lay down that $5,988 asking for this Vegas ’Vette as it sits? Or, do all the unknowns make that too big a roll of the dice?

Advertisement

You decide!

Advertisement

Facebook Marketplace out of Las Vegas, Nevada, or go here if the ad disappears.

Help me out with NPOND. Hit me up at rob@jalopnik.com and send me a fixed-price tip. Remember to include your Kinja handle.