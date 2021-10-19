The price tag on today’s Nice Price or No Dice Grand Cherokee SRT represents about a twenty-grand reduction from its as-new asking. Let’s see if, for this Hemi-powered Jeep, that’s a big enough cut .

It was not surprising that yesterday’s 1998 Mercury Villager Nautica’s $8,900 price failed to win over a majority of you . What was a bit surprising is that the vote wasn’t a blowout. There does seem to be some acclamation in so old a van with so few miles (27,319), and while it did lose, it did so with just a 68 percent No Dice vote. I don’t know what that means, but it must mean something.

Speaking of mean, is there anything meaner than an AWD SUV with enough power to make each of those four wheels squeal in excitement every time you give it the beans ? Okay, so perhaps that’s not the meanest of the mean, but work with me here, ok? Today we’re going to look at a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT which, I suggest, does look pretty mean. Well, at least as mean as something dressed in Casper the Friendly Ghost paint is allowed to be .

Based on the blacked-out grilles and wheels, you might think this truck is imbued with the Red Vapor package. This is the first year that Jeep offered that add-on appearance kit but while the wheels are black-painted (powder coated to be more accurate), they are not the five-spoke design that the option package featured. Does that make this Red Vaporware?

The lack of that oddly-named option is ok though since there are lots of other aesthetic elements on this Jeep that are people pleasers. Among those are a panoramic moon roof bringing light to both front and back seat passengers and handsome saddle-colored leather upholstery for where all those folks sit. The truck carries a mere 45,000 miles on the odo and shows no obvious wear for even those.

This isn’t just a looker either. Under the hood sits a 6.4 liter Hemi V8. That’s good for 475 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of tarmac-churning torque. Behind that big mill is an eight-speed automatic and Jeep’s legendary 4WD.

The ad notes that the truck is loaded for bear with options too , ticking them off one by one:

Collision Warning System, Blind Spot Monitor, Heated seats & ventilated. Back-up camera, Lane Change Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Panoramic sunroof, Navigation System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Factory Remote Start, Harman Kardon sound system, Towing Package, Spare tire.

On the maintenance side of things, the truck has fresh fluids and plugs. In a truck of this age and mileage, there’s not much else really to be done. The tires are Michelins and look to have some life left in them. Behind those sit drilled brake rotors and what the seller claims are “carbon fiber brake pads.” We don’t get a gander under the hood, but supposedly there’s an aftermarket air intake in there, as well as a billet air/oil separator to bling things up.

Keeping with the aesthetics, the seller notes that the truck has both a “3D Illuminated SRT badge in front bumper” and an “Illuminated Steering Wheel SRT Horn Cover” the latter also being a feature of the Red Vapor package we noted earlier.

The truck carries a clean title and could carry a new owner if someone is willing to step up and pay the $50,000 the seller asks for the privilege. A s I noted at the outset, that’s about $20,000 off what this truck cost new. We’ll still have to decide if trading that much for the truck is a smart move for either party.

What do you think, is this Hemi Jeep worth that $50,000 asking as it has been presented in its ad? Or, does that price make you think this SRT ought to GTFO?

You decide!

Chicago, Illinois, Craigslist

Help me out with NPOND. Hit me up at rob@jalopnik.com and send me a fixed-price tip. Remember to include your Kinja handle.