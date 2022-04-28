The seller of today’s Nice Price or No Dice SHO claims the car “needs no repair at this time.” Let’s see if that means that now is high time to strike a deal.

Fun fact: I have never been to a high school reunion. Ever. And that’s not to say that I haven’t had plenty of opportunities to do so, believe-you-me. I’ve simply kept up with those people I liked from my high school days and have not seen any point in engaging with anybody else from my graduating class just because we happened to go to the same school.

There is a milestone that I think is worth celebrating and that’s any notable anniversary of the Mazda Miata. After all, that car in itself is a milestone: a minor success in a market that doesn’t really value such rides, preferring SUVs and crossovers to sports cars. The 1999 Mazda Miata we looked at yesterday honored the model’s 10th anniversary, and as such, it featured a unique mix of show and go elements that, together, made it an interesting package. Low miles and an almost as-new appearance sealed the deal for the celebratory MX5, allowing its $13,500 asking price to walk off with a 74 percent Nice Price win.

Hey, do you like the word “Super?” You know, like when it’s used to describe a big football game held in a bowl or a dude who can leap tall buildings in a single bound? How about when it’s used to describe the high output or a performance-oriented engine? The obvious retort to that question is “hell yeah!” which should quickly be followed with the admonition that a car can never have too much super high output. That’s just why cars like this 1990 Ford Taurus SHO (Super High Output) exist.

Now, in this case, that SHO moniker refers to the double overhead cam 3-litre V6 under the mid-sized saloon’s hood. That’s an engine that has an interesting origin story. Its lower-end shares a past with the ubiquitous Vulcan V6, including that engine’s cast-iron block. It’s upstairs, however, where things get a little crazy. There you’ll find a pair of four-valve all-alloy heads and a nest of snakes that serve as a variable-length intake impacting both lower-end and higher-rev power delivery.

That top end was engineered by Yamaha, and the engines were in fact constructed by the Japanese company. As-built, the mill pumped out a super respectable for the time 220 horsepower and 200 lb-ft of torque. Amazingly, in the Taurus SHO, that engine could be paired with a five-speed manual, giving the sporty saloon a zero to sixty time of well under seven seconds and a top speed of over 140 miles per hour.

Ford originally intended for the SHO’s engine to power a mid-engine sports car along with the hot Taurus, and the engine is designed for either transverse or longitudinal placement. That point became moot once the bean counters killed off the GN34 sports car program in order to free up funding for a project that would eventually become the Explorer SUV. T hat gave the Taurus full reign of the SHO motor.

Even though the SHO was a special and very desirable edition, it was still a Taurus and that was a car built in the hundreds of thousands back in its day. As such, the SHO seems to only have a small following amongst collectors. That means that most to be found on the market are pretty ratty.

This one, however, does not appear to be ratty at all. Yes, the black leather interior does show its age in the crazing of the upholstery, but at least it all appears to be intact. And jeepers but don’t those front bucket seats look comfy? Also, while the dash we ars a carpet toupee, the seller says the plastic beneath is crack-free .

Outside, things are in great shape as well, with no obvious issues in the claimed-to-be- new Currant Red Metallic paint or with any of the model-specific trim. The ad notes a lot of maintenance and repair work under this SHO’s belt, including the timing belt’s replacement along with the water pump and both cam and crank sensors. Aesthetic updates include a new headliner, door handles, and quarter window trim and glass. And yes, it does have the wonderful keypad entry so you’d never be locked out.

Ok, so far so good, right? Well, here’s what’s perhaps the most amazing aspect of this SHO — it sports 230,000 miles on the clock. I know, yikes! While fully deserving the utterance of t hat yikes , the car does seem to be in great shape for its age and those miles. It has also managed to get to this point in time with its clean title intact. In fact, the seller says the car needs nothing at this time. What might such a get-in-and-go SHO be worth these days? This one asks $4,000. That reflects the miles, as similar cars with less mileage have gone for sometimes twice that much in recent times.

What do you say, is this SHO worth that $4,000 as it’s presented in the ad? Or, will the high miles have prospective buyers SHO-ing this Taurus the door?

You decide!

San Francisco Bay Area, California Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

H/T to FauxShizzle for the hookup!

