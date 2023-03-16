These Cars Scream 'the 1990s' to You

Thank you, to my elder Millenials and above, for a truly stellar list of ’90s cars. I was particularly pleased to see my own pick, a Pontiac Grand Prix, make it into the mix. Some of these choices look nice on the outside but are terrible once you’re in them — much like the decade itself. They aren’t the fastest or the flashiest options, but the cars that scream 1990s to you.

Apparently the Ford Explorer Eddie is seared into our collective subconscious because it was the most nominated vehicle by far. But there’s plenty of familiar headlights and grilles awaiting you.