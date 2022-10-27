Ford invented the pony car class with the Mustang, and as today’s Nice Price or No Dice GT proves, the company still keeps the faith fully half a decade later. Let’s see how much someone should rightfully have to “pony up” to enjoy it.

A clean cabin and legendarily unstoppable diesel engine on yesterday’s 1973 Mercedes-Benz 220D weren’t enough to get most of you to overlook the car’s obvious foibles. The $7,500 price tag wasn’t helping any either, and the combination of condition and cost wound up earning the old Benz a decisive 71 percent No Dice loss.

While not as fuel efficient as Wednesday’s 220D, the 2017 Ford Mustang GT we’re considering today certainly has a lot more spunk in the trunk. As just one example of the difference between them, let’s compare how much time each takes to reach freeway speeds. From a dead stop, the Mercedes will hit 62 miles per hour in a languid but sensible 28 seconds. The Mustang, by comparison, will do that same run in well under five seconds. What would you do with all that extra time in your life?

It’s quite remarkable to think about, but in the American market, the Mustang is the only car that Ford is now selling. Even its namesake electric sibling, the Mach E is some kind of pseudo-crossover wagon sort of thing .

Ford introduced the Mustang in April of 1964 and, while the model has had its ups and downs over the ensuing decades, it’s been a stalwart halo car for the brand as well as an icon of the American road scene. Oh yeah, and sometimes doofuses spin them out when leaving car meets. That’s kind of their thing too.

Making all that possible in this GT is a 435-horsepower DOHC Coyote V8 and six-speed manual gearbox. That combo has pushed this Triple Yellow coupe through its paces for 42,000 miles or a fairly nominal 8,400 miles per year.

According to the ad, the car comes with a clean title and is in what the seller says is “excellent” condition. Looking at the pictures, the ’Stang doesn’t seem to have any issues in its bodywork or paint and is rolling on black-painted factory alloy wheels.

It does not appear to possess the “Performance Package” evidenced by the absence of a strut tower brace and six-pot Brembo brakes in front. The wheels and rear spoiler indicate that it does have the “Black Accent Package.” It also has what looks to be an aftermarket cold air intake.

The interior is upholstered in cloth accompanied by patterned silver plastic trim on the dash and some brightwork scattered throughout for a little visual interest. Mustangs have always been 2+2s, and the back seat here is really for short hops only.

The seller says in the ad that they must sell the car “asap.” To that end, they have set a fairly aggressive $21,000 asking price which is at the low end of what Mustangs of this era are going for these days. Keep in mind, though, that a new Mustang is hitting the market shortly and when that happens, values on last-generation models like this typically take a dump.

With all that in mind, what’s your take on this GT and that $21,000 asking price? Does that seem like a deal to get one of the last cars Ford deems us worthy of? Or, is that too much for what’s generally considered to be a Cars & Coffee curb magnet?

You decide!

Inland Empire, California, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.

H/T to FauxShizzle for the hookup!

