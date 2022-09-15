Ford has officially unveiled the seventh generation of its iconic Mustang. The 2024 pony car will be powered by the 2.3-liter EcoBoost turbo 4-cylinder or a newly updated 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine, depending on the specific model. The new sleeker-looking Mustang may immediately impress many, but others will want to see how the car actually performs. Ford isn’t hesitating to plunge the new Mustang into the ultimate crucible for automobiles: R acing.

The seventh- generation Mustang, or some semblance of it, will be entered into five different categories of competition across four different continents. Starting with the premier racing series in the United States, the new S650 body will replace the current Mustang body on Ford’s NASCAR NextGen Cup Series car in 2024. Maybe the new more-aerodynamic body could benefit the Ford Cup teams, which have relatively struggled against the Chevrolet teams. Chevrolet currently has 16 wins versus Ford’s six victories so far this season.

The most exciting news from the reveal is Ford confirming that a GT3 version of the Mustang will race at Le Mans in 2024, when GT3 becomes the top production-based class in the FIA World Endurance Championship. The car will be developed and raced by Multimatic, who have a history of success with Ford in sports car racing. The new racing car will make its competitive debut at that year’s Rolex 24 at Daytona and contest the entire season of the North America-based IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship.

The new Mustang GT3 will be powered by the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 developed in Britain by Ford’s WRC partner M-Sport. The upcoming Gen3 Mustang slated to compete in the Supercars Championship in Australia will also be receiving an S650 revamp.

A version of the new Mustang will go drag racing in the NHRA’s Factory X category as well . The only thing missing is for Ford to convince M-Sport to replace the Ford Puma Rally1 with a Mustang in the FIA World Rally Championship. The seventh generation Ford Mustang is set to become the ubiquitous racing car from the Blue Oval.