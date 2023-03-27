2024 Ford Mustang Configurator Is Live, Order Books Officially Open

If you’ve been eagerly waiting for your chance to order a new 2024 Ford Mustang ever since the reveal late last year, we have great news. Your wait is officially over. Ford announced today that it’s started taking orders for the new Mustang. And now the wait for the car you order to actually show up at your local dealer can finally begin.

Additionally, if you like the idea of the new Mustang but aren’t yet ready (or can’t afford) to place an order, we still have good news for you. The 2024 Mustang configurator is also now live, which means you can customize your hypothetical future Mustang to your heart’s content. Unless your heart desires a Mustang Dark Horse in Yellow Splash Metallic. If that’s the case, you’re going to be disappointed because it’s only available on the base car and the GT. Also, it appears that green is no longer an option.

Speaking of the base car, as Ford previously announced, the Mustang now starts at $32,515 when you include the $1,595 destination charge. Which is about what you would have paid for a new 2011 Mustang GT. Isn’t inflation fun? Now, the Mustang GT costs $43,090. Although, to be fair to Ford, that price actually does generally track with inflation since it introduced the 2011 Mustang, so it’s not as bad of a price jump as it might appear at first glance.

The Mustang Dark Horse, meanwhile, starts at $60,865 including destination. Once you start adding options, it’s relatively easy to get the Dark Horse well past the $75,000 mark. You can still get Race Red, but it appears Ford has really doubled down on different blues for the Dark Horse, with four of the nine paint options being some shade of blue. If you don’t want black, white, gray or blue, your only choice is Race Red.

While the lack of more interesting colors may be a little disappointing, at least early buyers shouldn’t have to wait terribly long to get their 2024 Mustang. Deliveries are currently set to begin sometime this summer.