2024 Ford Mustang Starts at $32,515, Dark Horse Base Price Is $59,565

Ford has finally dropped pricing for the all-new 2024 Mustang ahead of its summer launch. Including a $1,595 destination charge, the 2024 Mustang starts at $32,515.

After pricing was posted on a Mustang enthusiast forum, Jalopnik reached out to Ford to confirm the accuracy of the pricing. All information below is supplied directly from Ford.

Aside from changes in each trim’s details, the lineup hierarchy is still the same with the exception of the all-new Dark Horse trim. B uyers can choose between Ecoboost, Ecoboost Premium, GT, and GT Premium trims in either fastback coupe or convertible with the option of manual or 10-speed automatic transmissions.



Starting with the base Ecoboost fastback coupe, you get standard features like the fourth generation of Ford’s 2.3-liter EcoBoost with 315 horsepower and 350 ft.-lb. of torque, a 12.4-inch LCD Digital Instrument Cluster, and 13.2-inch Touch Screen with SYNC 4, 10-speed automatic, and OTA (over the air) updates for the car’s systems. Ford also says Ecoboost Mustangs will have a unique appearance vs their GT counterparts.



Moving up to the Ecoboost Premium will set you back $38,040. That gets you all the standard features from the base car, plus welcome and exit lighting, remote start, a Magnesium framed curved glass display integrating the instrument cluster with the touch screen, wireless phone charger, and a heated steering wheel.



If you want a convertible to go with those premium features, the Ecoboost Premium Convertible starts at $43,540. You get all the aforementioned features plus dual-zone climate control, a nine-speaker audio system and an anti-theft security package.



But the one you really want is the V8. That starts with the base GT fastback. That trim starts at $43,090. That’ll get you the 5.0L 480 hp V8, a unique exterior appearance to set it apart from the Ecoboost trims, a digital cockpit with a 12.4-inch LCD Digital Instrument Cluster and a 13.2-inch Touch Screen with SYNC 4, ambient interior lighting and a curved glass display that integrates the instrument cluster and touch screen.



Moving into the GT Premium fastback will cost you $47,610. That gets you all the standard features of the GT plus the Magnesium curved glass display, MyColor ambient interior lighting, aluminum foot pedals and door sills, and the option of an active valve exhaust and Brembo brakes.

The GT Premium Convertible will set you back $53,110. That gets you all the Premium features plus a heated flat-bottomed steering wheel and an available Bang & Olufsen 12-speaker sound system.



For those that want more than the GT but not a full-blown Shelby, there’s the all-new Mustang Dark Horse trim for 2024. The big news for this trim is the 500-hp version of the 5.0L V8. It’s all about performance with features like Brembo six piston brakes, MagnaRide damping system, gauge package, upsized rear sway bar, Open Air Induction System, and unique exterior design and trim. That’s in addition to GT Premium features like the B&O sound system and the curved glass display. All this will cost you $59,565.



With a little something for everyone, from those that just want to look the part of going fast to a full blown enthusiast model in the Dark Horse, the 2024 Mustang is set to hit dealer lots this summer.

