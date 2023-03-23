A Dodge Hornet Paint Color Shares Its Name With a Strain of Marijuana

Dodge – and MOPAR as a whole – have always had a lot of fun when it comes to vehicle color names. Throughout the decades there have been selections like Plum Crazy, Panther Pink, Sublime, Hellayella, and Go Mago. With the introduction of the Hornet, there’s a newcomer: Acapulco Gold, a $595 option on the Hornet.

On the face of it, there’s nothing too strange about it. Acapulco is a popular destination in Mexico (especially if you’re a corporate anarchist) that does have a bit of a gold vibe to it. But, dig a little deeper and there’s a second meaning. Acapulco Gold just happens to be a fairly famous strain of marijuana. Well, strain of sativa, more accurately.

The strain is known for its brownish gold coloring – just like the color on the Hornet as well as its “mind-blowing effects,” and it was initially grown in the Guerrero Mountains outside of the Mexican city.



Acapulco Gold is well known enough to actually have “Literary Significance” and “In Film and Music” sections on its Wikipedia page. It’s apparently been mentioned by writers like Hunter S. Thompson and David Foster Wallace, and it’s even mentioned in at least three novels by none other than L. Ron Hubbard. When it comes to movies, TV, and music, Acapulco Gold has definitely been around. It’s been mentioned on SNL, Cheech and Chong movies, and even Led Zeppelin has alluded to it in some live performances.

Yet, this isn’t the first time this month that Dodge has given something a name with a link to some sort of mind-altering substance. The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 gets the “170” part of its name from the “proof” – or alcohol content – of the fuel it uses: E85. What a wonderful company. More automakers should be like Dodge.

We can’t really speculate as to whether or not Dodge’s Acapulco Gold Hornet color is an intentional nod at the weed strain or if it’s just a funny coincidence. But, we’ve reached out to several folks at the automaker, and we will update this story when and if we get a response.

H/T to Zohaib Naqvi!