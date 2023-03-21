10 Sports Cars That Stole Their Headlights and Taillights From Other Vehicles

Car Design

These cars went rummaging through volume automaker parts bins to create their distinctive looks. They also tend to be British.

By
Adam Ismail
The Nissan R390 GT1&#39;s headlights will undoubtedly be familiar to any Z car fans.
Image: Raphael Orlove/Jalopnik

Cars sharing parts. It happens all the time, but it often happens under the surface, where body panels must be peeled back to reveal components manufactured by a common source. That’s not the case with these 10 performance and luxury cars that borrowed headlights and taillights from more modest nameplates. This particularly happened a lot in the 1980s, ’90s and 2000s, at a time when sealed beams had fallen off in usage and low-volume brands lacked the resources to design their own bespoke clusters.

Perhaps you knew of some of the following examples; perhaps you’re learning about them for the first time. In either case, get ready to never, ever unsee the resemblance. Let’s go.

1999-2001 Lamborghini Diablo and Nissan 300ZX (Z32)

Lamborghini Diablo (left) and Nissan 300ZX
Image: Lamborghini, Nissan

Let’s begin with the one you all likely know about. When Lamborghini facelifted the Diablo before the final few years of its life, it ditched the original design’s pop-up headlights. That was, objectively, a mistake. However, the choice to replace them with fixed lamps out of a Z32-generation Nissan 300ZX kind of worked with the car’s shape, and arguably modernized the face — which at this point was getting pretty stale after a decade in the spotlight. Less surprising: These headlights were also used for the Nissan R390 GT1 race car and homologation road car that you saw at the top of this post.

Lister Storm and Audi 80 (B3)

Lister Storm (left) and Audi 80
Image: Historics Auctioneers, Audi

I’ll give Lister some credit for reusing Audi parts on its short-lived Storm grand tourer, because at least the British company took the liberty of messing with their placement just a bit to distinguish them from their treatment on the original car. The body-color gap between the two halves of the Audi 80's taillight helped account for the Storm’s wide haunches.

Morgan Aero 8 Series 1 and Volkswagen New Beetle

Morgan Aero 8 race car (left) and Volkswagen New Beetle RSi
Image: Getty Images, Volkswagen

The Morgan Aero 8 not only reused Volkswagen New Beetle headlights, but flipped and reversed ’em for maximum weirdness. Later iterations of the British coupe would replace them with Mini units, while the Morgan AeroMax plucked the banana-shaped pods from the rear end of Lancia’s Thesis sedan, of all things.

Lotus Esprit (X180) and Toyota Corolla Levin (AE86)

Lotus Esprit (left) and Toyota Corolla Levin
Image: Lotus, Toyota

Excuse the oblique angle and hot beach couple in the background and focus on the lighting here, please. The X180 redesign of the Lotus Esprit carried units from the iconic AE86 Toyota Corolla Levin. Of course, the original Esprit had taillights from a Rover SD1, so this sort of thing was very much a Lotus practice. Besides, lights were nothing; next time, the sports-car maker would pilfer one of Toyota’s engines.

Noble M400 and Hyundai Sonata (EF)

Noble M400 (left) and Hyundai Sonata
Image: Barrett-Jackson, Hyundai

Are you noticing a theme between British performance car manufacturers and purveyors of decidedly more ordinary vehicles? It’s fair to assume that many parts of Noble’s vehicles are borrowed from other cars, though perhaps no act of parts bin theft was more egregious, nor more out of place, than when Noble stuck fourth-gen Sonata taillights on the back of its M400 track-day superstar. (An earlier iteration of the car featured a pair from the Mondeo.) Rob Emslie actually acknowledged this similarity before on this very site — 12 years ago — but it never gets any less amusing.

TVR Cerbera and Ford Fiesta (Mk. 3)

TVR Cerbera (left) and Ford Fiesta
Image: TVR, Ford

What’s interesting about TVR’s repurposing of econobox taillights on the Cerbera is that it while those are very clearly Mk. 3 Fiesta units, the aperture around them is bespoke, which is a clever bit of subterfuge that works better in practice than you’d think. Nice one, TVR.

Panoz Esperante GTR-1 and Mazda MX-6 (GE)

Panoz Esperante GTR-1 (left) and Mazda MX-6
Image: Panoz, Mazda

The second-generation Mazda MX-6, built between 1991 and 1997, found its way onto the world’s greatest stage of endurance racing via the Panoz Esperante GTR-1's taillights. Nobody ever talks about it anymore, but the MX-6 was actually a pretty spiffy looking little coupe. The GTR-1, on the other hand, looked like alien snot — especially in metallic green.

MG XPower SV and Fiat Punto (Project 188)

MG XPower SV (left) and Fiat Punto
Image: MG, Stellantis

The MG XPower SV is, at its core, many things: a De Tomaso, a Qvale and even a Mustang. The lighting, however, is all Fiat. The headlights were pulled off the second-gen Punto, and the four round rear lamps came from the ever-divisive Coupé.

Cizeta-Moroder V16T and Alpine GTA/A610

Cizeta-Moroder V16T (left) and Alpine A610
Image: Cizeta, Alpine

The Cizeta-Moroder V16T not only doubled up on pop-up headlights; it also borrowed taillights from the Alpine GTA and A610. This is in fairness the fourth most interesting about the V16T — a car with a past so dramatic and mired in litigation, I get secondhand anxiety just reading about it.

Invicta S1 and Volkswagen Passat (B5.5)

Invicta S1 (left) and Volkswagen Passat
Image: Wikipedia, Volkswagen

So this isn’t the finest picture, but it turns out it’s very, very hard to find official images of the Invicta S1 — the short-lived, limited-production British (you guessed it) sports car powered by Ford’s five-liter V8. If you look past the difference in reflector color on this example, you’ll find that Invicta swiped some B5.5 Passat taillights and then turned them on their sides to complete the S1's rear end.

Cars sharing lights may not be a rare or novel phenomenon, but it is nonetheless interesting to observe when it happens — especially when the source car is so vastly unlike the recipient. Let us know which of these cases intrigues you the most, and feel free to turn us and your fellow readers on to examples we failed to mention in the comments below.

