10 Sports Cars That Stole Their Headlights and Taillights From Other Vehicles

Cars sharing parts. It happens all the time, but it often happens under the surface, where body panels must be peeled back to reveal components manufactured by a common source. That’s not the case with these 10 performance and luxury cars that borrowed headlights and taillights from more modest nameplates. This particularly happened a lot in the 19 80s, ’90s and 2000s, at a time when sealed beams had fallen off in usage and low-volume brands lacked the resources to design their own bespoke clusters.



Perhaps you knew of some of the following examples; perhaps you’re learning about them for the first time. In either case, get ready to never, ever unsee the resemblance. Let’s go.