If there’s one thing Dodge loves to do with the Challenger, it’s playing into peoples’ nostalgia, and its latest offering is no different. This time it doesn’t have to do with an engine or a trim package. Instead it’s all about colors.



During Dodge Speed Week in August, the company unveiled a very-striped version of the Challenger meant to show off the 14 “hi-impact” colors buyers can option for their Mopar muscle car. It was a nod to the “Paint Chip” Plymouth ‘Cuda brochure (that a collector eventually turned into a real vehicle) that had a similar striped motif showing off all of its color options.

Well, that was very cool for Dodge to do. But you know what’s even cooler? Actually making it and offering the paint pattern to consumers. God bless Dodge, honestly.



It isn’t exactly real paint, as Dodge is only offering the pattern as a wrap. The company has teamed up with CG Detroit to offer this limited-run wrap. If you’re bummed that you have an older Challenger but still want the wrap, don’t worry. It’ll work with every Dodge Challenger 2008 and newer. I suppose that’s the benefit of making a vehicle that has looked pretty much the same for nearly 15 years.

The price for this automotive excellence? $3,700 without installation. That being said, DodgeGarage will help you locate a professional 3M certified installer near you. It’s really the least they could do.

Here’s the 14 hi-impact colors in order from front to back (the picture at the top of the page): Plum Crazy, Frostbite, B5 Blue, Sublime, F8 Green, Go Mango, Sinamon Stick, Octane Red, Torrid, Triple Nickel, Destroyer Grey, Granite, Pitch Black and White Knuckle. All of the colors are sure to work well with the yellow spitter guards you left on the front of your Challenger.