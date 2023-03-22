These Are Your Ultimate Fun/Reliable Two-Car Dream Garages

OK, so my definition of fun might be different than y’alls but...



Reliable: Hyundai Ioniq 5. Because I need something that doesn’t burn gas but can haul me, my girlfriend and our kids a reasonable distance and can haul me and my bike to the local trails. And it looks cool.Lower maintenance, charge it in the garage, all good.

Fun: A Ford Transit Connect with an Ursa Minor pop-top conversion and a shit-load of racks. Because I want something I can haul my girlfriend and me and our bikes and our camping gear and our paddleboards and all that wherever we want to go but still fits in my garage and still gets decent gas mileage. I’m never going to do a track day unless that track is a velodrome, so this seems like the way to go.



Plus they’d both fit in my garage if there weren’t so many bikes and boards in my garage.