What's Your Ultimate Two-Car, Fun/Reliable Garage?

One fun car. One reliable car. The rest is up to you.

Steve DaSilva
Image for article titled What&#39;s Your Ultimate Two-Car, Fun/Reliable Garage?
Photo: Steve DaSilva / Jalopnik

Car enthusiasts love to dream about fantastical two-car garages. The best, the worst, the ones you’d buy with hundreds of thousands of dollars. But sometimes, limits beget creativity — putting a few qualifiers on your perfect stable can make your answers all the more interesting.

When Is it Time to Replace Your Broken Old Car?
July 11, 2022
According to Bob: Don't Rush Out to Buy a New Car Just Yet
January 27, 2023

So today, we’re asking for you ideal two-car garage, but with a new qualifier: One car has to be reliable, and one car has to be fun. Both can be both, if that’s your bag, but you’ll need at least one of each. Of course, I can’t stop you from claiming an Alfa Romeo as your reliable car and a Trax as your fun one, but I can mercilessly dunk on you for doing so.

Image for article titled What&#39;s Your Ultimate Two-Car, Fun/Reliable Garage?
Photo: Brian Snelson from Hockley, Essex, England, CC BY 2.0 , via Wikimedia Commons
My fun and reliable two-car garage is an odd one. The fun car, the one purely for the excitement of it, would be a trophy truck or prerunner — anything that can be jumped off of a dune without turning the frame into a taco. As a genuine race-built vehicle, I know neither of these would be reliable, but either one would be a damn good time.

The reliable car, in turn, is still pretty fun: A Honda S2000. Who said reliability had to be fixed-roof, low-revving, and boring? I’ve always loved the seating position in these cars, and I miss having a convertible. Someday, I’ll own an S2K of my own. One of these days.

That’s my pick for a fun and reliable two-car garage. What’s yours? Do you want a Land Cruiser and an MGB, or a Camry and a sand rail? Leave your answers in the comments, and we’ll collect the best in a few days.

