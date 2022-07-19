Allow me to spin you a yarn. You come home after a long day at the office, exhausted and worn down from another eight hours of spreadsheets or code or reading car blogs at your desk, and find a strange envelope waiting in your mailbox. It looks official, high-quality, but it’s from an address you don’t recognize — some kind of law firm. For whatever reason, rather than throwing it out, your curiosity gets the best of you. You open it.

Inside is a check, carved out from the will of some distant car enthusiast relative. You’ve been bequeathed $300,000, but there’s a contingency: It all has to go into cars, and you can only use it to buy two of them. New or used, modern or classic, you can get any two cars you want — so long as they come out to a total of $300,000.

Advertisement

Why $300,000? It’s a fun middle ground in which to play. It’s high enough that you can’t just get two beaters from Facebook Marketplace, but too low to stock up on McLaren F1s. You can afford a supercar, but not any extravagant one-off custom jobs. Forcing you to spend as close to the budget as possible means at least one car has to be pricey. So what are you picking?

For me, I’d want all my bases covered. One vehicle for ‘froading, camping, and road trips, and another for daily duty and more spirited driving. Luckily for me, the perfect combination can be had within the $300,000 budget: A Heritage Edition 200-series Land Cruiser, and a spec’d-out Porsche 911 GT3 Touring.

But what’s your pick for a two-car, $300,000 garage? Would you rather have a Delta Integrale Evoluzione paired with a Kia EV6, or just pick up two Ferrari 458s and call it a day? Tell us in the comments below, and we’ll pick our favorite answers tomorrow.