We all love to think about the perfect two-car garage with our favorite pair of cars in it. But maybe things don’t go to plan and instead, you end up with the two cars you like the least. What’s your nightmare two-car garage?

I know, this question is downright evil. Think of the two cars you never ever want to drive and picture yourself owning them. Maybe you’ll do all of the things you do with your current car and you’ll wax it or even plop down in a chair and stare at it.

I was initially thinking that my nightmare garage would have the Chevy Aveo in it. However, the Aveo can be charming in how absurdly cheap it is. Likewise, a “terrible” car doesn’t seem to fit, either. A terrible car can entertain you with just how absurdly bad, cheap or unreliable it is. People love cars like a Trabant or Yugo. No, my nightmare would have to be something smack dab in the middle between terrible and awesome.

My nightmare garage would have a 2010 Toyota Corolla and a Chevrolet Cavalier sedan.

There’s nothing wrong with these cars. They’re fine. Either will get you from your garage to your destination in something resembling comfort. Both cars can be had cheap and both cars will get decent enough fuel economy. Neither vehicle has technology or features that will excite (the Corolla could even be had with a four-speed automatic in 2010) but they aren’t entirely horrible, either.

But that’s the thing about this pair, they’re perfectly described as “fine.” I had the pleasure of driving a 2010 Corolla as a carpool vehicle for a year and I can confidently say that those were the least memorable commutes I’ve ever had.

So what’s your nightmare two-car garage?