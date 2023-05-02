2024 Mazda CX-90 PHEV: What Do You Want to Know?

Mazda has had premium aspirations for years now. It’s no longer the Zoom-Zoom brand with Mazdaspeed products in the pipeline. Mazda wants Mercedes and BMW buyers to consider its vehicles. The first vehicle in that upward plan is the CX-90. After making its official debut earlier this year, Mazda finally let me get my hands on one for a week. What do you want to know about this crossover?

This isn’t your coworker’s CX-9. The playbook of the appealing fun-to-drive family crossover has been heavily updated. The CX-90 is built on a rear-wheel drive platform and a choice of two new engines: a newly designed straight six or the example I have here: a plug-in hybrid.



Power for the e-SKYACTIV plug-in hybrid setup comes from a 2.5 liter turbocharged I4 and a 68 kWh electric motor. Total system output is 323 horsepower with premium fuel; you lose four hp if you go with regular gas.



With a design with all the right premium touches like exterior chrome trim, a fantastic-looking interior, and a price closing in on $60,000, does the CX-90 PHEV deliver on Mazda’s premium ambitions? What do you want to know?

