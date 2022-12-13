Mazda has been a bit slow to come around to electrification. The MX-30 was… a start. Rather than go for another EV right now, the brand is taking a hybrid approach: Mazda announced that the all-new 2024 CX-90 will have a plug-in hybrid variant with a bit of added performance.
While Mazda didn’t give many details, the company did release a teaser image, seen above. We do know that this will be the second powertrain option after the all-new inline-6 engine the company is debuting as well. Mazda did say that this new PHEV will be a combination of performance and efficiency. “The CX-90 PHEV will maintain the responsiveness, performance, and driving dynamics that define Mazda vehicles. This all-new e-Skyactiv powertrain, tuned specifically for the North American market, will provide customers with the best of both worlds in terms of performance and efficiency,” Mazda said.
No other details were given. Mazda confirmed to me a few months ago that the U.S. would be getting this new plug-in powertrain along with the turbocharged inline-6. The CX-90 won’t be the only crossover getting these engines. Mazda also confirmed that an all-new crossover called CX-70 will get these engines as well.
If the plug-in hybrid setup is similar to the drivetrain used in the CX-60 crossover, which debuted in markets outside the U.S. earlier this year, it will be a 2.5-liter inline-4 paired with a 100-kWh motor. That vehicle can go up to 42 miles on electricity alone in the city, or up to 39 miles on the highway. A report out of Australia also says that the turbocharged inline-6 could also get a 48-volt mild hybrid setup. We’ll just have to wait and see. The 2024 Mazda CX-90 is set to make its debut in January 2023.