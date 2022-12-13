Mazda has been a bit slow to come around to electrification. The MX-30 was… a start. Rather than go for another EV right now, the brand is taking a hybrid approach: Mazda announced that the all-new 2024 CX-90 will have a plug-in hybrid variant with a bit of added performance.

While Mazda didn’t give many details, the company did release a teaser image, seen above . We do know that this will be the second powertrain option after the all-new inline- 6 engine the company is debuting as well. Mazda did say that this new PHEV will be a combination of performance and efficiency. “The CX-90 PHEV will maintain the responsiveness, performance, and driving dynamics that define Mazda vehicles. This all-new e-Skyactiv powertrain, tuned specifically for the North American market, will provide customers with the best of both worlds in terms of performance and efficiency, ” Mazda said.



No other details were given. Mazda confirmed to me a few months ago that the U.S. would be getting this new plug-in powertrain along with the turbocharged inline- 6. The CX-90 won’t be the only crossover getting these engines. Mazda also confirmed that an all-new crossover called CX-70 will get these engines as well.



If the plug-in hybrid setup is similar to the drivetrain used in the CX-60 crossover, which debuted in markets outside the U.S. earlier this year, it will be a 2.5-liter inline- 4 paired with a 100- kWh motor. That vehicle can go up to 42 miles on electricity alone in the city, or up to 39 miles on the highway. A report out of Australia also says that the turbocharged inline- 6 could also get a 48-volt mild hybrid setup. We’ll just have to wait and see. The 2024 Mazda CX-90 is set to make its debut in January 2023.

