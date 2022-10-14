Mazda is continuing its march towards becoming a premium automaker. We finally have official word that the Zoom Zoom brand is giving the U.S. market two brand new engine options that will debut in two new crossovers.



Mazda’s future engine plans have been back and forth for the past few years. They gave us a short-lived diesel in the CX-5, b ut it cost too much, and no one bought (or cared for) it, so it was dropped. Then came word that the Mazda6 was getting a next-gen with rear-wheel drive and a turbocharged I6 engine. But sedan sales have been on the decline for years, and Mazda scrapped plans for the next-gen 6, leaving us with a will-t hey- won’t- they frame of mind for the I6.



Then we learned the rest of the world was getting a rear-wheel drive plug- in hybrid crossover from them called the CX-60, but that it wasn’t destined for the United States . However, it did have a plug-in hybrid powertrain based around a 2.5-liter I4. If we weren’t getting the CX-60, could we at least have the engine? Well, it looks as if we’re getting both.



Mazda confirmed to me that the U.S. is set to get both a turbocharged I6 and a plug-in hybrid powertrain. These engines will debut in two new crossovers called the CX-70 and CX-90. From what we know, the CX-70 and CX-90 will both have platforms based around this new straight-six engine. That said, that’s about all we know.



A report from Australia’s Car Expert who also confirmed the engines coming to North America, says that the I6 is turbocharged and paired with a 48V mild hybrid system and puts out 280 horsepower and 331 lb-ft of torque. If true, those are pretty low power numbers from something that’s both turbocharged and paired with a 48V system. We’ll have to wait and see though. Mazda plans to drop the CX-70 and CX-90, along with a new CX-50 sometime in 2023.

