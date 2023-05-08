The 2024 Ford Mustang Is Already Facing Quality Issues, Production Slowdown

The 2024 Ford Mustang hasn’t even gotten into customers’ hands yet, and it’s already having a number of issues. Ford has reportedly cut worker shifts for United Auto Workers members at its Flat Rock Assembly Plant, according to the Detroit Free Press. Production was initially cut the week of April 24 . Then the plant was shuttered the week of May 1 , and now it’s scheduled to be down again the week of May 8 . It all has to do with quality.

In case you missed it:

Freep reports that a member of the launch team in the factory said that the build-out for the 2024 Mustang was finished in early April. Now, a final quality review is focusing on fitment issues with body panels, electric issues that involve engineering and issues with the engine valves in the V8.

Advertisement

Those elements couldn’t be confirmed when Freep reached out to a spokesperson for Ford, but she did say that the automaker is committed to ensuring its vehicles are “built with the quality our customers deserve and will take appropriate actions to deliver this commitment.”

Kelli Felker, said spokesperson, also noted that Ford has modified its vehicle launch process in order to focus on delivery. Basically, as Freep explains it, Ford is slowing down vehicle releases to scrutinize manufacturing details rather than risk delivering vehicles that could end up recalled.

Those recalls are a big issue with Ford. The automaker has spent billions on recalls and warranty repairs every year at a far greater cost than its competitors. Jim Farley, Ford’s CEO has said quality is a top priority, but it’s going to take a few years to get it right.

According to Freep , a UAW member at the Flat Rock plant said factory workers are frustrated by “weekly robocalls with news of down time that result in temporary layoffs” as Ford works to fix issues unrelated to assembly work. The member asked that their name not be used since they’re not authorized to speak to the news media and fear job retribution.

Advertisement

We recently reported that Ford was just about to get F-150 (both internal combustion and Lightning models) production up and running again after a brief pause due to missing door handles. Earlier in 2023, a battery fire broke out in a holding lot near the assembly line. It led to 18 Lightnings being recalled.