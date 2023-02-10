Take a Closer Look at the 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse

The 2024 Dark Horse is one hell of a Mustang, packing 500 hp, 418 lb-ft of torque, a 6-speed manual transmission, MagneRide suspension and more. It’s not quite a Shelby, but damn if it isn’t close. Ford trotted it out for all to see at this week’s Chicago Auto Show.

This is the first time we’ve had a chance to really poke around the new Dark Horse in person, and while the overall package is pretty straightforward, there are a few super cool details you’d likely miss unless you come a little bit closer: Carbon fiber wheels, a head-on Mustang logo and funny-looking nostrils are only some of the Dark Horse’s finer points. Come along and have a look.