Take a Closer Look at the 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse

Car Culture

Take a Closer Look at the 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse

We climbed all over the 2024 Mustang Dark Horse at the Chicago Auto Show to bring you the tiniest details and Easter eggs.

By
Steven Ewing
Comments (5)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Take a Closer Look at the 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse
Photo: Steven Ewing/Jalopnik

The 2024 Dark Horse is one hell of a Mustang, packing 500 hp, 418 lb-ft of torque, a 6-speed manual transmission, MagneRide suspension and more. It’s not quite a Shelby, but damn if it isn’t close. Ford trotted it out for all to see at this week’s Chicago Auto Show.

This is the first time we’ve had a chance to really poke around the new Dark Horse in person, and while the overall package is pretty straightforward, there are a few super cool details you’d likely miss unless you come a little bit closer: Carbon fiber wheels, a head-on Mustang logo and funny-looking nostrils are only some of the Dark Horse’s finer points. Come along and have a look.

Advertisement

2 / 22

2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse: HP and Torque

2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse: HP and Torque

Image for article titled Take a Closer Look at the 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse
Photo: Steven Ewing/Jalopnik

The Dark Horse is the top dog — err, pony — of the 2024 Mustang lineup, producing 500 horsepower and 418 pound-feet of torque.

Advertisement

3 / 22

2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse: Track-Only Models

2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse: Track-Only Models

Image for article titled Take a Closer Look at the 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse
Photo: Steven Ewing/Jalopnik

While the Dark Horse itself is street legal, it forms the basis for two new track-only Mustangs, the Dark Horse S and Dark Horse R.

Advertisement

4 / 22

2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse: Design Touches

2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse: Design Touches

Image for article titled Take a Closer Look at the 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse
Photo: Steven Ewing/Jalopnik

There’s a Dark Horse Appearance Package that includes vinyl decals that draw your attention to the hood’s raised center. You know, the power bulge.

Advertisement

5 / 22

2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse: Heads Or Tails?

2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse: Heads Or Tails?

Image for article titled Take a Closer Look at the 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse
Photo: Steven Ewing/Jalopnik

These three-section LED headlights are super cool, and kind of mimic the three-part LED taillights around back.

Advertisement

6 / 22

2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse: Metallic Paint Finish

2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse: Metallic Paint Finish

Image for article titled Take a Closer Look at the 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse
Photo: Steven Ewing/Jalopnik

Ford’s auto show stand lighting totally sucks, so it doesn’t do this color justice. It’s called Blue Ember Metallic. Depending on how the light hits it, it either looks gray or purple or black or even a little brown. Also, note to automakers: Color-changing lights on auto show stands are bad. Don’t do that.

Advertisement

7 / 22

2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse: Unique Badging

2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse: Unique Badging

Image for article titled Take a Closer Look at the 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse
Photo: Steven Ewing/Jalopnik

A special car deserves a special badge, though as a friend pointed out, the Dark Horse logo kind of looks like the one used by the Henderson Silver Knights hockey team in Nevada.

Advertisement

8 / 22

2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse: All the Aero

2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse: All the Aero

Image for article titled Take a Closer Look at the 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse
Photo: Steven Ewing/Jalopnik

The gloss black ‘fangs’ are a weird design touch, but the pronounced front splitter is all about improving aerodynamic downforce.

Advertisement

9 / 22

2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse: Even More Aero

2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse: Even More Aero

Image for article titled Take a Closer Look at the 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse
Photo: Steven Ewing/Jalopnik

Speaking of which, this fixed rear spoiler has an integrated Gurney flap and should help keep the Dark Horse’s back end planted at speed.

Advertisement

10 / 22

2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse: Performance Rubber

2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse: Performance Rubber

Image for article titled Take a Closer Look at the 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse
Photo: Steven Ewing/Jalopnik

This thing has some seriously meaty Pirelli P-Zero Trofeo RS summer tires. Those are 305-section tires up front. The rears, meanwhile, are 315s.

Advertisement

11 / 22

2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse: Carbon Fiber Wheels

2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse: Carbon Fiber Wheels

Image for article titled Take a Closer Look at the 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse
Photo: Steven Ewing/Jalopnik

Carbon fiber wheels! That’s right, Ford is finally offering these awesome rollers from Carbon Revolution on a non-Shelby Mustang. They each weigh 20.1 pounds, which Ford says is 37 percent lighter than comparable aluminum wheels. Be sure to peep the blue Brembo brakes, too.

Advertisement

12 / 22

2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse: Interior

2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse: Interior

Image for article titled Take a Closer Look at the 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse
Photo: Steven Ewing/Jalopnik

The 2024 Mustang’s interior gets a huge update, with Sync 4 infotainment technology, a new steering wheel and a leather-wrapped “drift brake” — an old-school e-brake handle that operates the electronic parking brake — that’ll make whipping shitties in the grocery store parking lot a cinch.

Advertisement

13 / 22

2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse: Six-Speed Stick, What Else?

2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse: Six-Speed Stick, What Else?

Image for article titled Take a Closer Look at the 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse
Photo: Steven Ewing/Jalopnik

A six-speed manual transmission is standard, and comes with this awesome 3D-printed titanium shift knob. Real metal shifters are great, and hey, this one won’t burn your hand on a hot day like an aluminum shift knob.

Advertisement

14 / 22

2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse: Driver’s Display

2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse: Driver’s Display

Image for article titled Take a Closer Look at the 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse
Photo: Steven Ewing/Jalopnik

The Dark Horse has the same curved digital display as other Mustangs. As you can see here, one of the configurations for the digital instrument panel mimics the dashboard design of the legendary Fox-body Mustang.

Advertisement

15 / 22

2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse: A Nod to the Fox Body

2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse: A Nod to the Fox Body

Image for article titled Take a Closer Look at the 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse
Photo: Steven Ewing/Jalopnik

The Fox Body theme is extremely cool.

Advertisement

16 / 22

2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse: Recaro Bucket Seats

2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse: Recaro Bucket Seats

Image for article titled Take a Closer Look at the 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse
Photo: Steven Ewing/Jalopnik

What’s an extra-racy Mustang without a set of Recaro sport seats? You can even get them with blue inserts if that’s your jam.

Advertisement

17 / 22

2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse: Carbon Everything, Almost

2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse: Carbon Everything, Almost

Image for article titled Take a Closer Look at the 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse
Photo: Steven Ewing/Jalopnik

It’s not actual carbon fiber, but the interior trim uses a carbon-fiber-style grain pattern. It looks neat, too.

Advertisement

18 / 22

2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse: Friendly Reminder

2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse: Friendly Reminder

Image for article titled Take a Closer Look at the 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse
Photo: Steven Ewing/Jalopnik

You know, just in case you forget.

Advertisement

19 / 22

2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse: More Badges and Decals

2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse: More Badges and Decals

Image for article titled Take a Closer Look at the 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse
Photo: Steven Ewing/Jalopnik

Get one of the optional decal packs and the graphics carry over to the rear decklid.

Advertisement

20 / 22

2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse: To Tell Stablemates Apart

2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse: To Tell Stablemates Apart

Image for article titled Take a Closer Look at the 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse
Photo: Steven Ewing/Jalopnik

The trapezoidal nostril look isn’t for everyone, but it certainly separates the Dark Horse from lesser ‘Stangs.

Advertisement

21 / 22

2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse: Naturally Aspirated V8

2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse: Naturally Aspirated V8

Image for article titled Take a Closer Look at the 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse
Photo: Steven Ewing/Jalopnik

A Mustang is only as good as what’s under the hood, and Ford’s 5.0-liter V8 is one of the best naturally aspirated high-performance engines around.

Advertisement

22 / 22