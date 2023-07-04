2023 Dodge Challenger Swinger Edition: What Do You Want To Know?

It’s very rare that we get to meet our automotive heroes. It’s even rarer that we get to spend an entire week with them, but I guess I’m a pretty lucky guy, because I have the privilege of driving a 2023 Dodge Challenger Widebody Swinger Edition. That’s right baby, the Swinger. While I’m driving it, I want to know what you want to know about it (aside from the obvious jokes, see previous links).

What are your questions? What are your queries? What are you dying to know about the Challenger Swinger? We can get a few things out of the way right off the top. The first thing you’re going to notice is the very bright green paint (Sublime Green). You can also option it in a more subtle green (F8 Green) and what the brand is calling White Knuckle.

You’ll also see that real Shaker hood, which tastefully covers Dodge’s monstrous 6.4-liter V8 producing a healthy 485 horsepower and 476 lb-ft of torque. To further add to the magic that is this particular Challenger Swinger, the angry V8 is paired with a six-speed manual transmission. No automatics in my muscle car. Now, u nfortunately you cannot get the Hellcat engine in the Swinger. That’s just the price we pay for Swinger greatness. But think of it this way, what you’re getting is a Challenger Scat Pack with a bunch of extra goodies, and an easy punchline for your not-so-mature friends .

The lovely swingin’ beauty you see pictured above is optioned at $66,815 , and also includes the “Gold School” package — as Dodge calls it “retro flair” accents on the wheels, grille, Shaker intake, spoiler and fender badges. You also get Swinger rear fender graphics and black six-piston Brem bo brakes. Inside the Swinger, you get “mod grain wood-like” aluminum interior bezel textures, leather and A lcantara seats with green accent stit ching and a green Swinger interior panel badge.

So, tell me what you want to know about the Challenger Swinger Edition. I’ll try to answer all of your questions in my upcoming review. And no, a bowl for you next part is not included.