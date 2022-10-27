Dodge has been sending its beloved Charger and Challenger muscle cars out with a bang, slowly revealing its Last Call Editions. Thursday, Dodge also released pricing for those special vehicles. And for those wondering how they’re going to find and get their hands on one, Dodge has also rolled out a new vehicle locator tool. Dodge owners and enthusiasts will be able to find the last examples of what they want, before it’s too late.

So far, Dodge has released six Last Call special-edition models for both the Charger and Challenger: Dodge Challenger Shakedown, Dodge Charger Super Bee, Dodge Challenger and Charger Scat Pack Swinger, Dodge Charger King Daytona, and Dodge Challenger Black Ghost. A seventh model is coming, But Dodge says it’ll be announced at a later date.

Well today, those special vehicles have special prices, with pricing for the regular Charger and Challenger range updated for 2023 as well.

The bad news is everything is expensive.

You can no longer get either of these muscle cars under $30,000. Charger SXT starts at $30,545 and Challenger SXT at $32,645; GT trims start in the mid $30s with GT AWD trims costing nearly $38,000; R/Ts are pretty much $40,000; R/T Scat Packs start in the mid $40s with widebody editions coming close to or cresting $50,000. That covers the “basic” trims. The $60,000 and up range is when you get into the special models. These prices all include the $1,595 destination charge:

Charger Super Bee Special Edition: $63,400

Challenger Shake Down Special Edition: $65,185

Challenger Swinger Widebody Special Edition: $67,785

Charger Super Bee Widebody Special Edition: $68,895

Challenger Shakedown Widebody Special Edition: $69,805

Charger Swinger Widebody Special Edition: $71,825

Challenger SRT Hellcat Jailbreak (Can be had in Widebody edition): $71,630

Charger SRT Hellcat Jailbreak Widebody: $79,935

Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Jailbreak (Also in Widebody) $80,235

Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Jailbreak Widebody: $88,535

Challenger SRT Superstock Widebody: $88,240

Charger King Daytona Special Edition: $100,015

Challenger Black Ghost Special Edition: $100,910

I may be wrong, but the King Daytona and Black Ghost are quite possibly the first Charger and Challenger models to crack the six-figure mark from the factory. Wild.



If you’re interested in these models but aren’t sure if you’ll be able to track them down, Dodge has got your back. The brand is helping buyers with a new site tool called the Dodge Horsepower Locator. Available on DodgeGarage.com, the locator will use dealer allocation rather than inventory to find vehicles. Buyers will even be able to see vehicles in transit to the dealership. Dodge says it will stay on top of the locator as well, with the information updated daily Monday through Friday, during the first few months of ordering. As orders are processed, dealer allocation will fluctuate to reflect that. Pretty helpful.



But with how Dodge is allocating these things to dealers, it may still be hard for interested buyers to find and get their hands on one.



Dodge special-edition “Last Call” models will be awarded to the 500 top volume dealerships in Challenger and Charger sales. The top 200 dealers will receive 12 special-edition models, dealers #201-300 in sales will receive 10 special-edition models, and dealers in the #301-500 range will receive six special-edition models. Each special-edition 2023 Dodge “Last Call” model will arrive pre-configured. Orders for special-edition “Last Call” models must be placed by contacting dealers with inventory of the desired special-edition vehicle.

If you’re interested, Good luck.

