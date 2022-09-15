Why be a mere Florida Man when you can be Florida royalty? This is the question Dodge is asking with its latest Last Call model, the Dodge Charger King Daytona. It is a question to which I wish to seek an answer.

In case you’ve missed out on the news, Dodge is releasing seven special, limited-edition vehicles to commemorate the death of the internal combustion engined muscle car before Dodge transitions to its electric future, and this is the fifth. Previous editions include the Dodge Challenger Shakedown, the Dodge Charger Super Bee, and the Swinger for both the Charger and the Challenger.

The Charger King Daytona will be the most limited model yet; only 300 of these vehicles will be produced.

The name “King Daytona” is taken straight from drag racing history. West Coast drag racer Big Willie Robinson nicknamed his 1969 Dodge Charger “King Daytona,” and he used his profile to get illegal street racers out on the (legal) drag strip.

This special edition, then, gives you all that race track power in the form of a road-legal hot rod. Details of this bad boy include:

Go Mango orange paint with interior touches, like orange contrast stitching

807 horsepower

Satin Black King Daytona graphics, spoiler and Satin Chrome exterior badging

Special interior badging on the instrument panel

20-by-11-inch Satin Carbon Warp Speed wheels

Orange six-piston Brembo brakes

Black Nappa/Alcantara “Daytona” seats

Suede headliner

Premium features, like a Harmon Kardon sound system, power sunroof, and navigation package.

The sixth Last Call model will be released next Wednesday, September 21, while the final and very last of its kind will come out during the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas. Keep your eyes out, because there’s no doubt these last two are going to be absolutely gorgeous.