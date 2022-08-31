To commemorate the death of its combustion-engined muscle cars, Dodge is releasing seven different special ‘Last Call’ editions of its Charger and Challenger, and we just got a look at the second one: the Dodge Charger Super Bee. And folks, this one is good.

The Super Bee was first introduced in 1968, spending the next four years as a high-performance drag strip warrior and formidable daily driver, should you be interested in flexing on your coworkers (you absolutely should be). The 2023 Dodge Charger Super Bee is here to revive that legacy.

Only 1,000 Super Bee models will be made for this run — 500 Scat Packs in B5 Blue and 500 Scat Pack Widebodies in Plum Crazy (which I have previously established as one of the greatest vehicle colors in the world).

It also features:

Standard drag radials

Adaptive damping suspension with Drag Mode

SRT hood with functional scoop

Dual heat extractors

SRT black exhaust tips

Red four-piston Brembo brakes

Super Bee badging everywhere

You’ll be able to get your orders in at the start of 2023 if you want a Super Bee to your name.

As you might already know, Dodge is releasing seven ‘Last Call’ models over the next few weeks, with the first — the Dodge Challenger Shakedown — revealed last week. With its storied history in the automotive sphere, I can only wait with bated breath to see what’s coming next. The final edition will hit at SEMA.

The Super Bee Chargers have a special place in my heart. The little wheeled bee mascot grabbed my interest from a very early age, giving Child Elizabeth something to grasp onto in my introduction to the automotive world. I’m glad to see it back in action, if only for a little while longer.