To bid farewell to the current incarnation of its Charger and Challenger models, Dodge is putting out several ‘Last Call’ editions of each vehicle, which will be limited, special-edition packages for the muscle cars we’ve grown to love. First on the docket is this: the 2023 Dodge Challenger Shakedown.

Longtime Dodge fans will recall the previous Shakedown Challenger, a one-off show car designed for SEMA in 2016. Back then, it was meant to blend the past and present of Mopar muscle. Now, Dodge will make 1,000 examples of that former concept: 500 examples of the Dodge Challenger Shakedown R/T Scat Pack in Destroyer Grey, and 500 Challenger Shakedown R/T Scat Pack Widebody models in Pitch Black .

They’ll already be outfitted with as many goodies as Dodge can grab from its current option packages, including the Plus Group, Technology Group, Navigation, Carbon/Suede, and Dynamics Package .

From the press release, other unique features include:

Legendary cold-air-grabbing Mopar Shaker hood

Mopar Shaker intake

“Shaker” underhood decal

Red “392” fender graphics

“Shakedown” spoiler graphic

Shakedown stripe with red accent

Black “Challenger” grille badge

Unique R/T grille badge

20-by-9.5-inch Low Gloss Black Slingshot wheels

20-by-11-inch Carbon Black Warp Speed wheels (Widebody)

Red six-piston Brembo brakes

“Shakedown” instrument panel badge

Premium Black Nappa/Alcantara seats with red stitching

Red interior accent stitching on IP, console, steering wheel, seats

Demonic Red seatbelts

You’ll also find a “Last Call” plaque under the hood.

The Last Call concept is an interesting one; basically, Dodge knows that its pivot to electrification may not win over all of its current enthusiasts, so by introducing a slew of special-edition models of the combustion-powered muscle twins , it gives those enthusiasts one final chance to get their hands on something interesting.

Five more special-edition Challengers and Chargers will be revealed through September 21, 2022, with the final one set to debut at SEMA, which takes place from November 1 through 4 this year.

Along with those models, Dodge is also bringing three heritage colors back into the fold: B5 Blue, Sublime green, and my personal favorite, Plum Crazy purple — the latter of which was, for a time in my youth, my very favorite color ever.