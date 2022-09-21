Dodge continues to roll out special editions for the Charger and Challengers as the iconic muscle cars are on their way out for 2024. So far, five special editions of been released . Dodge is now dropping the sixth and its coolest and darkest edition yet. Enter the Challenger Black Ghost.

The 2023 Challenger Black Ghost is a tribute to the original Black Ghost Challenger from the 1970s. It was driven by a driver now known to be Godfrey Qualls who came to be a legend on Detroit’s Woodward avenue by driving a Black Challenger, beating all who came for him and disappearing into the night, leaving drivers wondering just what the hell happened.



Advertisement

The Black Ghost is what Dodge is calling “a modern manifestation of the historic vehicle.” It starts with Black exterior paint. There’s bright chrome Dodge lettering on the front facia, Challenger and SRT script on the front grille, Black Mopar hood pins, and white rear fender graphics that look like big arrows. All that rides on big 20-inch satin carbon wheels.



G/O Media may get a commission Save 10% Apollo Wearable Wellness Wristband Use it day or night

As most smartwatches and similar wearables simply track your health and wellness, the Apollo seeks to actively improve it. This non-invasive tool sends silent, soothing vibrations meant to improve focus, benefit sleep, and help you feel relaxed and in control. Buy for $10% off at Apollo Advertisement

The best part though is on the roof. In another nod to that original Black Ghost 1970 Challenger, Dodge as fitted the roof with ​​Black “gator skin” roof vinyl. Not the whole roof though like the original, just the very top. And it looks good.



Advertisement

While Dodge provided no interior pictures, the brand says inside the Black Ghost gets fitted with Alcantara and Laguna leather sport seats with red SRT logos, an Alcantara wrapped steering wheel, red carbon fiber bezels, a suede headliner, and a Black Ghost badge for the dash.



Only 300 of the Challenger Black Ghost will be made. And like the other Last Call editions, they’re only going to be available through select dealers. Pricing and information on which dealers will have the Black Ghost will be available later this fall.

