Your Classic Chevrolet C10 Wallpaper Is Here

Photo : Jay DeVries

The Mid-to-late 1960s was perhaps the best period for vehicle design. A time when advancements in manufacturing, a growing economy, and total unawareness of the impending oil and pollution crisis allowed car companies to try designs that were never seen before, and some that would never be seen again.

The first-generation Chevrolet C/K was one of those vehicles. Later generations were “better,” but there is a best-of-both-worlds approach taken with this updated and LS-swapped 1964.

These photos were taken by Jay DeVries whose photography we have shown before. You can check out more of Jay’s photo work on his website jaydevriesphoto.com or on Instagram: @through_jays_lens.



Oh, and if you like that top shot and want the full-resolution version, click right here.

