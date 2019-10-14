Your Classic Chevy Impala Wagon Wallpaper Is Here

Drive Free or Die.

Photo: Jay DeVries

We love classics. We love wagons. We adore classic wagons. And this one, a 1974 Chevy Impala, looks fantastic.

Owned by Richard Scott and shot by Jay DeVries, the Impala is reportedly all original in its white-on-chrome splendor. Jay’s got a rockin’ Instagram that you can follow here, if your heart desires.

Weekend Wallpapers are usually featured on Sundays (but not always!). Got one you’d like us to run? Send it to tips@jalopnik.com with the subject “Weekend Wallpaper.” Just make sure you have the rights to use it.

