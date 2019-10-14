Your Classic Chevy Impala Wagon Wallpaper Is Here

We love classics. We love wagons. We adore classic wagons. And this one, a 1974 Chevy Impala, looks fantastic.

Owned by Richard Scott and shot by Jay DeVries, the Impala is reportedly all original in its white-on-chrome splendor. Jay’s got a rockin’ Instagram that you can follow here, if your heart desires.

