What Normal Car Do You Think Is Beautiful?

We all know that – for the most part at least – exotic and expensive sports cars tend to look, well, good. That’s not why we’re here today. Sure, we’re talking about cars that are beautiful, but we’re focusing on the unsung heroes of the pretty car world.

That’s why, for today’s question, we want to know what you think the prettiest normal car of all time is. Now, it doesn’t have to be something on sale today. It can be from any time ever. It just has to be a normal-ish car. Use your own judgment when figuring out what “normal” means. I believe in you.

Now, if you ask me, the most beautiful normal car of all time (and I know this is a hot take) is the L322 Land Rover Range Rover. Specifically, the post-face-lifted version from 2010-2012 is the real winner. To me, it’s the perfect embodiment of what an SUV should be, and it really should serve as the blueprint for all others. I mean, just look at it. The proportions, the wheel choice, the subtle exhaust tips and lighting that looks like jewelry all come together to make an absolutely beautiful package.

Another shining example of a beautiful normal car is without a doubt the tenth-generation Honda Accord. The eleventh is also pretty, but just doesn’t have the same jouissance as the tenth. When it went on sale for the 2018 model year, I really did think it was one of the most beautiful cars on sale – normal or otherwise. The whole thing just worked in such a wonderful way.



Anyway, that’s enough of me blu bbering. Why don’t you drop down below and let us know what you think the most beautiful normal car of all time is. As always, I’m awarding extra points if you tell us why you feel that way. Those points are redeemable at your local Dave & Busters.