What’s The Coolest Normal Car On Sale Right Now?

If you ask me, we are in the midst of a golden age when it comes to cars. There are more cool vehicles being made right now than at pretty much any other time. Feel free to disagree with me. However, for today’s question, we aren’t focusing on the cars that are made with the express purpose of being cool like sports cars, supercars or high-end SUVs.

Today’s question is asking you to focus on what you think is the coolest normal car on the market. A perfect example of this would be the new Toyota Prius. At its heart, the Prius is just an econobox, but Toyota did something wonderful and made it look absolutely fantastic. I’ve driven a lot of cars, especially this year, and very few have garnered more attention from passersby than the new Prius.

Cool doesn’t just mean good looks, though. With the advent of electrically-powered vehicles, even normal cars have a lot of pep to them. Maybe cool means tech, and there’s tons of tech in even the most basic of cars on sale today.

Anyway, you get the point. Drop down below and let us know what you think the coolest normal car on sale today is. As always, I am awarding bonus points (read: more likely to get chosen for Answer of the Day) if you explain why you think your submission is the coolest normal car. No one wants just a picture with no explanation. That is no fun at all… unlike the cars you’ve chosen.