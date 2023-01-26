These Are the Most Average New Cars

These Are the Most Average New Cars

They're not the best on the market, but they're not bad, either. Just average.

By
Collin Woodard
Volkswagen Jetta
Photo: Volkswagen

Enthusiasts love to debate which car is the best one in a given segment or price range, and we especially love to complain about all the things we don’t like about a particular car. It’s just what we do. But what we don’t talk enough about is the cars that are neither great nor terrible. There are plenty of perfectly serviceable cars out there that probably won’t get you excited about driving or owning them but also won’t give you anything to complain about.

But which one is the most average, though? To figure that out, we asked you, our trusted commentariat which ones you would pick. And true to form, you answered. Here are the most average new cars on sale today as determined by you.

Nissan Rogue

Nissan Rogue

Nissan Rogue
Photo: Nissan

It’s a crossover SUV, that’s for sure.

Could probably expand this to Nissan’s entire lineup.﻿

I’ve heard rumors the latest Rogue is much better than the one it replaces, but I can’t personally confirm that since I have yet to drive it. Then again, it’s also not exactly one I’m in a hurry to get behind the wheel of.

Suggested by: Unacceptably Dry Scones

Honda HR-V

Honda HR-V

Honda HR-V
Photo: Honda

The new USDM HR-V. For the people saying Prologue or CR-V, at least those look like you’d expect a Honda to look. This thing looks like a 10 year old Kia or Ssangyong

That’s may be a little harsh, but I definitely noticed the previous HR-V way more when I saw one in traffic.

Suggested by: Amoore100

Volkswagen Jetta

Volkswagen Jetta

Volkswagen Jetta
Photo: Volkswagen

The Jetta. What was once an attractive and unique silhouette today just says “car”.

Earlier Jettas were handsome in an understated way. Sadly, the current generation is not that.

Suggested by: dug deep

Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Venue
Photo: Hyundai

If I threw every mainstream vehicle sold on the market today into an A.I. blender and asked it to spit out the results, I think this is what it would look like. It also happens to look strikingly similar to the Hyundai Venue.

Do you want a new vehicle? The Hyundai Venue is indeed a new vehicle.

Suggested by: paradsecar

Chevrolet Malibu

Chevrolet Malibu

Chevrolet Malibu
Photo: Chevrolet

I was taken by surprise to find out these are still in production...

Unlike with previous generations, at least Chevrolet can say it tried with this one.

Suggested by: Vinz

Any Truck

Any Truck

Toyota Tacoma
Photo: Toyota

In Texas, the answer is truck. Sure, they have different pictures on them, but it’s still just a sea of trucks.

It’s not just Texas. Georgia’s basically the same way.

Suggested by: engineerthefuture

Jaguar XF

Jaguar XF

Jaguar XF
Photo: Jaguar

To me it has to be the new Jaguars. I never paid them much attention until i bought a 2016 XF. This car is like full stealth, it is invisible in traffic. It looks like every other sedan on the road. Is it a Taurus, is it a Maxima, is it a 5series, an A6.. the thing is they dont sell many of them so no one even knows what they are looking at when they see one.

Dont get me wrong, I love the Jag, and i love being invisible in traffic, but... Jags used to be pretty special and visually distinctive.

Is the Jaguar XF the best new luxury sedan you can buy? Nope. But it sure could be a lot worse.

Suggested by: the_AUGHT

All Teslas

All Teslas

The Tesla model lineup
Photo: Tesla

The Tesla Model 3/Y/S/X - they all look the same and have looked the same for like 10 years. They are mostly all white or all black.

Pretty much the most boring car to look at, and looks that are stale after being used on all models and not changing.

The high-performance models are certainly quick, but no one’s looked twice at a Model 3 since about six months after it came out.

Suggested by: klurejr

Honda CR-V

Honda CR-V

Honda CR-V
Photo: Honda

New CR-V - I think I saw one recently, but it might have been an HR-V? I mean, it’s 15 feet of perfectly adequate, it’s not overdone like the RAV4, or as bold and relatively weird as the Rogue and Outlander, it’s just An Car.

Hey now, there’s a fuel-cell plug-in hybrid version coming that won’t be average. But yeah.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Photo: BMW

Do you want a sedan with a BMW badge? Because the 2 Series Gran Coupe is a sedan and has a BMW badge.

Suggested by: Bryce Himelrick

Volkswagen Golf

Volkswagen Golf

Volkswagen Golf GTI
Photo: Volkswagen

The VW Golf. When all other automakers are at least trying to add some dynamism and change to the styling of their vehicles, Volkswagen just keeps on updating the same basic two-box design that has been with us since the first Golf.

Now that the only Golf that’s available in the U.S. is the GTI, that does ensure a little excitement. But fair.

Suggested by: Jakub Gurba

