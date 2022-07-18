We all know this is a historically bad time to buy cars. New and used prices are at record highs, and dealers are adding markups in the ten s of thousands of dollars to some vehicles. None of that matters. We’re car people. Logic and reason left our brains long ago.

That’s why today we’re asking you what your next car purchase is going to be, or at least what you think it’s going to be. I don’t know about you all, but the cars I look at ping-pong like a cat’s eyes looking at a laser pointer. Just last week I was looking at L322 Range Rovers. Then I was looking at new Integras and C6 Corvettes. Now I’m in my Jeep Wrangler era. It’s all a bit exhausting.

Will I end up purchasing any of these vehicles? Who’s to say? Maybe. I don’t know. I can’t predict the future. I’m the one asking the questions here, so you should mind your business!

Advertisement

Anyway, we want to know what vehicle for sale tabs are clogging up your internet browser. Maybe you’re at the very end of your decision-making process and are heading to a dealer today. Maybe you just started your latest automotive kick. Maybe you’re like me and stuck between like five vehicles that no one else would ever cross shop.

Times are tough right now, and window shopping for cars is a great way to waste the day away. So, drop us a line down below for what car you’re looking to buy and why you’re looking to buy it. You can even get bonus points from me if you tell me what weird shit you are cross-shopping it with. I’m also going to set anyone who says “I’m not looking for a car right now” on fire.