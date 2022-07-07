I’ve hit the markup beat before with how bad they are. The market is screwed and doesn’t look to be getting any better. But every so often, it’s nice to circle back to all the craziness to get outraged all over again, because this shit it still happening, whether or not it keeps making headlines. It seems as if every time I check on markups, they’ve gotten worse.

Thankfully, someone is out here looking out for everyone as the site Markups.org w as created to track markups and expose the dealerships they’re at so you can avoid them. While the site is crowdsourced and updated often, these are the worst markups I found while scouring the site (from least to most).