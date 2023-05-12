After what seems like forever, the sun is finally shining, the snow is gradually melting and we can start making plans for our long summer days. It’s also the time of year that race tracks start dusting themselves off in preparation for track days, race weekends and car meetups. So, what kinds of car events are you excited for this summer?



In the next month alone, we’ve got some great races to look forward to in the form of the Indy 500 and Monaco Grand Prix. If you’re lucky enough to be heading to either of those you’re clearly starting your summer in style.

But it doesn’t have to be racing, you could instead be heading out to one of the hundreds of car shows that will be scheduled around the world. Whether it’s a local gathering such as Cars & Coffee or some flagship meetup like the Concours d’Elegance, we want to hear all about your summer plans.

So, what are you up to? Personally, I’m pumped to be heading north of the border to the Canadian Grand Prix this year, where I’ll be going full Fernando Alonso fanboy. It’ll be my first Formula 1 race outside Europe and also my partner’s first race full stop – so I’m excited to hear how she finds watching a race in person.

I’m also looking forward to getting a Montreal bagel, which I’m told is even better than the kind I currently live off in New York.

But what events are you looking forward to this summer? Head to the comments section below to let us know, we’ll round up some of the best responses in a sideshow next week.