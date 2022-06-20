What a time to be a Formula 1 fan. Ferrari is back to winning races, we’ve got a close mid-field battle, and Red Bull has two drivers fighting for the championship once again. On top of all that, the 2022 season has seen new circuits and familiar favorites appear on the calendar. One of these returning tracks i s Montreal, where F1 raced yesterday for the first time since 2019 .



But while watching 2022's F1 machines blast around the circuit, I couldn’t help but think there was something missing. A little pizzaz, a little sparkle. And I think that’s because every F1 team’ s livery is a bit worse now than it was in 2019, the last time Montreal hosted a Grand Prix .

Don’t get me wrong, the current cars look nice. B ut I think 2019 was a particularly stellar year for F1 liveries . If anything, I think that year might have had the best lineup of liveries in F1’s modern history.

So sit back, relax and let me change your mind about this, one pretty looking F1 car at a time.