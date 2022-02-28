With the 2022 Formula One season firmly upon us and all of the team’s color schemes released, it’s time for a yearly tradition: The ranking and roasting of each F1 team’s new livery.
This year is a big one for the series. A whole new ruleset means the cars look drastically different — and some teams have taken advantage of that new canvas in order to develop a whole new look. Some have done it well. Others have dropped the ball. None, however, will be spared the wrath of my critical eye.
10. Oracle Red Bull Racing
Drivers: Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez
Is that a banana on your nose, or are you just happy to see me?
I commend Red Bull’s undying effort to develop the ugliest livery on the grid. The navy, red, and yellow brand recognition is certainly there — you won’t escape those colors at any track, whether you’re at an F1 race or not — but every year, this particular livery grates on my nerves more and more. It’s like Red Bull decided to stage a longtime social experiment to see if they can convince people to wear the gaudiest team merch possible. And props to them: It’s been working!
9. Haas F1 Team
Drivers: Nikita Mazepin, Mick Schumacher
Allow me to start with some praise for poor Haas: The team’s 2022 car looks extremely clean compared to the competition. That is, in large part, because the team has no sponsors — especially not now, since it parted ways with Uralkali over the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and stripped off its Russian flag-inspired stripes. But that’s it. Those are my only words of praise.
8. Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team
Drivers: Lewis Hamilton, George Russell
Mercedes has dropped its Darth Vader ways and returned to its silver and teal livery of years past. The teal rear wing and swoop down the side is honestly the saving grace here, and the red accents are fine. But overall, this livery is a certified “meh” from me.
7. Scuderia AlphaTauri
Drivers: Pierre Gasly, Yuki Tsunoda
If I was torn on AlphaTauri’s livery in 2021, I came to the conclusion that I absolutely hate it in 2022 after seeing the renders. But then I saw it on track, and I kinda-sorta changed my mind. The navy and white scheme is fairly nice. I like the AlphaTauri font, so having it plastered all over the car makes me happy. But when you look at this car from any angle other than the side view, it looks so painfully busy that I feel like my eyes are vibrating. For that, it earns my disdain.
6. Scuderia Ferrari
Drivers: Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz Jr.
In 2021, I got a lot of shit for saying Red Bull’s livery is boring because it’s always the same while commending Ferrari’s livery for always being the same. But listen: If you’re going to commit to a single look for your entire life, red is an infinitely better color. Those are just facts, and if you disagree, then you have no taste, culture, or class.
For 2022, Ferrari has gone for the standard red punctuated by black wings and side skirts. It has a really vintage look to it that works for the age-old team, but I think my favorite part are the highlighter yellow accents. Overall, it’s Fine. But as one long-forgotten Ferrari-affiliated team used to say, it is definitely Better Than Red Bull.
5. Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen
Drivers: Valtteri Bottas, Guanyu Zhou
The Alfa Romeo is the most recent contender in the livery game, and we haven’t actually seen its true colors on the track yet. The renders look delicious, though. The company’s red, white, and black scheme is used to great effect in 2022, though I think the best parts are the small details — like the cursive Alfa Romeo font and the sharp-looking wheel covers. I don’t think I’ll be able to make a true judgement until I see this livery in action, but I loved it in 2021, and I don’t think that’s going to change this year.
4. Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team
Drivers: Sebastian Vettel, Lance Stroll
Where the green was revolutionary in 2021, it has become a welcome friend in 2022. After losing the BWT sponsorship, we’ve also lost Aston Martin’s pink accents, but the team’s highlighter yellow stripes make for a delightful replacement. The team has also really emphasized the air vents in the sidepod — they look like gills on this angry shark of a car.
3. McLaren F1 Team
Drivers: Lando Norris, Daniel Ricciardo
I shudder to recall the brief moment in time where I looked at this livery and said, “Oh, man! That’s gonna be the coolest one on the grid!” Then I let Alanis King talk me out of liking it because the renders were extremely busy. But after seeing it on the McLaren on track, I’ve changed my mind again: It’s one of the better looking cars for 2022. I think the orange, blue, and black livery is well done. Where other teams took advantage of the soft curves of the 2022 F1 machine, McLaren has gone edgier, with straight black lines and sharp blue accents. At this point, the only reason it doesn’t rank higher is thanks to the awful decision to put light blue numbers against a bright orange background.
And here’s a PSA: I don’t want to hear a single person in this comment section say something to the effect of, “If McLaren wanted a blue and orange livery, they should have done a Gulf livery.” No. Gulf liveries are stupid and basic. They’re the pumpkin spice latte of liveries, except pumpkin spice lattes are actually good. They’re the Uggs of liveries, but Uggs are actually comfortable. They're the puppy dog ears Snapchat filter, but that filter is at least kinda cute. Gulf liveries just suck. I won’t have it, not in my comments section.
2. BWT Alpine F1 Team
Drivers: Fernando Alonso, Esteban Ocon
Alpine has my eternal respect for running not one but two blue-and-pink liveries for the 2022 season. I know some F1 fans prize the series’ insistence upon running the same livery all season when compared to the changing tides of something like IndyCar or NASCAR, but I’ve always been a fan of a little variation — especially when your car looks like bubblegum.
Advertisement
1. Williams Racing
Drivers: Nicholas Latifi, Alexander Albon
Imagine a posh prep school frat boy about to head out to a round of tennis where the goal is not to win but to be seen by other high society folk instead. This posh boy probably has on a pair of light-colored shorts that cuff just above the knee and a polo shirt. But draped over his shoulders will be an argyle-like sweater. That sweater is the Williams Racing livery. No, I will not elaborate further. Yes, this is my favorite livery of 2022.