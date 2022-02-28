3. McLaren F1 Team

Drivers: Lando Norris, Daniel Ricciardo

I shudder to recall the brief moment in time where I looked at this livery and said, “Oh, man! That’s gonna be the coolest one on the grid!” Then I let Alanis King talk me out of liking it because the renders were extremely busy. But after seeing it on the McLaren on track, I’ve changed my mind again: It’s one of the better looking cars for 2022. I think the orange, blue, and black livery is well done. Where other teams took advantage of the soft curves of the 2022 F1 machine, McLaren has gone edgier, with straight black lines and sharp blue accents. At this point, the only reason it doesn’t rank higher is thanks to the awful decision to put light blue numbers against a bright orange background.

And here’s a PSA: I don’t want to hear a single person in this comment section say something to the effect of, “If McLaren wanted a blue and orange livery, they should have done a Gulf livery.” No. Gulf liveries are stupid and basic. They’re the pumpkin spice latte of liveries, except pumpkin spice lattes are actually good. They’re the Uggs of liveries, but Uggs are actually comfortable. They're the puppy dog ears Snapchat filter, but that filter is at least kinda cute. Gulf liveries just suck. I won’t have it, not in my comments section.