British supercar maker, Formula 1 race team and electric off-road racing outfit McLaren was founded way back in 1963 by New Zealand-born racing car designer and driver, Bruce McLaren. Since its beginnings, the company has won eight F 1 Constructors Championships, tackled the famed Indy 500 race here in America, and previously held the record for the world’s fastest production car with 1992's McLaren F1.

Across all those achievements, the team has been based in Woking, UK, and for almost 20 years has called the gleaming McLaren Technology Centre its home. It’s an incredibly impressive site that I was lucky enough to visit while back in the UK recently.



And while the whole site is pretty impressive, from the sci-fi entrances to the lake out front, the collection of cars on display is the most jaw dropping aspect here.

At the front of the building is an area called The Boulevard, where McLaren has an ever-changing array of cars from throughout its history on display. And when I visited, there were some absolute legends from automotive history out there to see.

So sit back, relax and enjoy a few of the finer details you can spot on a walk down McLaren’s Boulevard.

