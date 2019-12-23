All image credits: McLaren

The McLaren Fast Car, also known as the McLaren Speedtail, is a three-seat, science fiction-looking thingy with bendy carbon fiber. Its power, weight, and structure together supposedly help it hit a speed of 250 mph. Recently, it did just that. A bunch of times. Like, 30 times.

McLaren sent the Speedtail out for high-speed tests a t the Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds at Kennedy Space Center in Florida , according to a company press release. The fast car went fast. So fast!!

How fast? It went 250 mph more than 30 times. You’d think doing it 15 times would have been enough (it would have been for me). But, no. McLaren wanted at least 30 runs before calling it a day. And following the conclusion of the high-speed tests is the start of customer car production in Woking, UK.

Production has already started as well, McLaren said, with the first deliveries scheduled for February 2020. Each and every one of those owners will get a car that someone else took to 250 mph. No greater honor on Earth exists. No need to do it yourself, now. A chap named Kenny Brack, McLaren’s chief test driver, has already done it for you. All that’s left for you to do is reap the bragging rights.

The Speedtail makes 1,055 horsepower and 848 lb-fot of torque. It’ll hit 186 mph from a standstill in under 13 seconds. It looks really cool. And it’s really fast.