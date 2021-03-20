What Do You Want To Know About Track Days?

Photo : Dean Mouhtaropoulos ( Getty Images )

I finally had the opportunity to experience something I’ve been eager to for ages. I’ve lined up my first ever track day—and I want to know what you want to know about the whole experience. Top to bottom, in and out.



Basically, I’m coming into this whole experience a fresh slate. I can count on one hand the amount of laps I, personally, have turned on a track, and it has left me stuck in that age-old conundrum: no one asks me to do track days because I have never done one, which in turn means I never get the experience. Something something, vicious cycles, etc.

Thankfully, that angle—being a brand new track day driver—has paid off. My boss over at A Girls Guide to Cars set me up with a full, nine-to-five BMW track day. Her goal is for me to write about it from that first-time perspective and to encourage people who have never had the opportunity to go out of their way and try it.

But because I’m all about efficiency, I want to answer your questions over on Jalopnik, too. Mind you, I really doubt I’ll be able to provide in-depth analysis of track days, or how this BMW day compares to other machines or manufacturer education programs. But if you, like me, have never had the pleasure of a track day, then I’m here. Ask away. I am (occasionally unfortunately) an open book, and I’d really like to demystify the whole experience because I, for one, am experiencing a little bit of that whole ‘anxiety’ thing you hear so much about these days.

Oh, yes—and if you’re a track day expert, I’ll take any advice you can give me! I don’t plan on making an absolute fool of myself, but the best way to do that is, y’know, preparation.