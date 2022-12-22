About 8 years ago or so I was driving to my then-girlfriend’s house in Ithaca NY from MD, so a good 6 hour drive or so. I had my trusty 2000 Subaru Impreza, so I did have AWD, but no ABS. It started snowing as I crossed the border into NY. About half an hour from her place, I was driving along a long stretch of road with maybe 2 inches of fresh snow on it, at about half the speed limit because it was cold enough that the salt on the road wasn’t helping. I had it in a low gear and thought that if I at least didn’t have to stop suddenly, I’d be fine.

Well, a truck pulled out in front of me a little too close for my liking and I had to slow down fast. I kicked the car into first gear to use engine braking since I knew my non-ABS brakes would lock up, but the abruptness of the shift broke my traction, and I started losing control. I ended up in a ditch by the side of the road, but thankfully with no damage, as I pretty much softly coasted into the ditch. I was shaken, but otherwise fine. I called AAA, and they said it would take them about an hour and a half to get to me. Oh well, I could at least have the car running with the heat on. I called my girlfriend to let her know what happened, and that I would be late. A few passing motorists stopped to ask if I was okay, and I told them all I was fine and had already called AAA. The last person to stop and check on me was a cop. I told him what I had told everyone else, and he got ready to leave...and promptly got his cruiser stuck in the ditch too. Right in front of mine. Wonderful.

The AAA guy finally got to us, and he had to pull the cop’s car out first because it was blocking mine. But soon, I was out of the ditch and I continued on my way, going maybe 15 in a 55 zone this time, because I was not going to risk it. I did end up making it to my girlfriend’s house with a wild story to tell.