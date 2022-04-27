Sure, it’s easy to remember the great, desirable cars out there. Things like the 2001 Renault Clio Sport or the 1967 Pontiac GTO can easily make you forget about dud vehicles like the Renault Fuego or the Pontiac Aztek. But is there a car maker out there with very few misses like this?



Advertisement

That’s what we want to uncover today, the car makers that have designed, built and released the fewest number of trashy cars throughout their history.

Sure, you might jump to some ultra-desirable supercar maker, such as Ferrari, but can you safely say that it has a 100% track record for making perfect cars? And what about a safe, reliable firm such as Toyota, has their entire automotive history gone off without a hitch? I think not.

So, when you look back through the range of some of the most famous car companies out there, which one springs to mind as being all killer and no filler? That’s exactly what we want to hear about today.

Honestly, I think there might be a correct answer here. And that’s because there’s a small company in the UK that has seemingly been building the same three cars for decades.

That company, of course, is Morgan. Founded in 1909, the brand’s current range includes the Plus Six, Plus Four and the cool as a cucumber Super Three. It is also responsible for the excellent Aero8 and the steampunk superstar, the AeroMax. What a great lineup.

But, if for some crazy reason you don’t think Morgan is the right answer, what would you pick instead? Take to the comments section and let us know what car maker has built the fewest number of trash cars over the years. We’ll round up some of the best responses tomorrow afternoon.