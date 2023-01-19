Ford Is Giving $2,500 to Bronco Buyers Who Cancel and Change Their Orders

Ford’s supply chain constraints are forcing the automaker to get creative about Bronco sales. Ford is giving $2,500 in discounts to Bronco buyers who agree to cancel their original orders and place new orders on Bronco trims that work around Ford’s current lack of supply.



The discount will also apply to different Ford models altogether, including the Bronco Sport, Ranger and F-150. But if you were after a Bronco for its off-road abilities, you’re out of luck because the big discount will not apply to new orders of F-150 Tremor and Raptor models, according to CarsDirect.

Ford is having issues with what it calls “constrained commodities,” which are slowing down Bronco production. Specifically, the automaker is having trouble sourcing enough MIC hardtops and certain components that go into the Lux and Sasquatch Packages, as CarsDirect reports.

Since Ford can’t build these Broncos fast enough, the carmaker has introduced the “2023-Model Bronco Cancel Order & Purchase Replacement Offer.” The incentive will last through April 3, and will also apply to orders of seven other Ford models: the Bronco Sport, Edge, Escape, Expedition, Explorer, Ranger and F-150. These are new orders, so they’d be for 2023 models, and not all trims are eligible.



The 2023 F-150 Raptor and F-150 Tremor won’t be getting the discount, which seems like a missed opportunity for off-road enthusiasts. The Ford Bronco and F-150 are arguably worlds apart — different segments, different prices — but a prospective Bronco Sasquatch buyer could’ve opted for a gnarly built-to-order off-road truck in lieu of their off-road SUV that will seemingly never be built.

But the list of cars the discount applies towards actually gets longer if buyers are willing to go with a 2022 or 2023 model that’s in-stock, per CarsDirect:

As of this past Monday, if you choose an in-stock Ford, the company is offering a broader range of vehicles. Here, the 2023-Model Bronco Cancel Order & Purchase In-Stock Offer provides $2,500 toward most in-stock 2022 or 2023 Fords. That includes models like the Mustang, Bronco, Maverick, as well as the F-150 Tremor.

It’s unclear if this means that an in-stock 2022 or 2023 F-150 Raptor would get the discount, but I wouldn’t bet on it. Either way, that $2,500 would hardly dent whatever dealer markups any F-150 Raptor carried. Other desirable models, or market darlings, like the Ford Mustang Mach-E will not be eligible for the discount. But going from a Bronco to a Mustang Mach-E seems less likely, so excluding EVs could be less of an issue.

The easiest and most unobtrusive way to qualify for the discount seems to be simply modifying existing Bronco orders to remove any parts that are in low supply — making for a build-to-order Bronco that’s most of the way there.