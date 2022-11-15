If you want a Ford SUV that can brave the outdoors and hit the trails, chances are you’re considering a full-size Bronco. Its smaller Bronco Sport brother is neat, but lacks the grunt you might be after. But, Ford is hoping to change all that with a new optional off-road pack that adds steelies and armor to the baby Bronco.



Dubbed the Black Diamond Off-Road P ackage , the new option is available on Big Bend and Outer Banks series Bronco Sports. Unlike the big Bronco, where the Black Diamond model is its own line, here it’s an optional extra.

If you choose it for your 2023 Bronco Sport, you’ll be treated to “even more off-road capability” thanks to four steel bash plates, including a front metal skid plate, fuel tank protection, and the canister shield.

Advertisement

And we all know new wheels instantly up your off-roading prowess, so Ford has given the Black Diamond pack a set of 17-inch carbonized gray aluminum wheels paired with a set of all-terrain tires.

G/O Media may get a commission Up to 50% off Cuts Clothing - Up to 50% Off Sitewide Modern workwear.

Take up to 50% off sitewide for everything from activewear to clothing with a “creative office” vibe. Professional, minimalist, and all very on-sale. Buy at Cuts Clothing Advertisement

There are styling tweaks with the new pack too, which adds a matte black hood graphic with a small Bronco horse logo. Ford has also added graphics on the lower bodywork, including Bronco lettering on driver and front-passenger doors.

It does a good job at making the Bronco Sport look a little more rugged, but what do you think?

Advertisement

Also for ‘23, Ford will offer access to its Off-Roadeo service free for every new Bronco Sport owner. The service offers adventure access and trail guide instruction for new Bronco owners.

Advertisement

According to Ford, this service and the new accessory pack for the Bronco Sport is all about getting more Ford owners out in the wild.

Mark Grueber, Enthusiast Vehicle Marketing Manager at Ford, said: “For adventurers who want to get more from their Bronco Sport, we’re enhancing the ownership experience by offering more trail capability with the new Black Diamond Off-Road Package, plus an included opportunity to learn what their SUV can do at Bronco Off-Roadeo.”