The Ford F-150 Tremor is for people who want an F-150 that looks like it can do some moderate off-roading and actually has the hardware to back that up. I spent a few minutes behind the wheel of one; here’s what I thought.
Back when I was an engineer at FCA, I had to do all my off-road validation testing either at the Chelsea Proving Grounds (an hour away) or at an off-road park (none of which were anywhere close, really). “How is it that all of these OEMs are developing off-road vehicles, but there’s no good place nearby to put them to the test?” I wondered.
Someone capitalized on this idea a couple of years ago when they built Holly Oaks ORV Park. Not only has it become a place where automakers can do light to medium-difficulty off-road testing, but it’s also a place where they can host journalists for short off-road reviews.
Subaru used this spot a few months back, and demonstrated to me how scary the Outback Wilderness’ Hill Descent Control can be on loose downhill grades. And about a month ago, Ford inviting a few journalists to spend a half an hour or so behind the wheel of the brand’s new F-150 Tremor.
What Is It?
You may be wondering what “Tremor” means. After all, Ford already has 6.02 *10^23 off-road trims including Raptor, Timberline and Badlands. Plus there’s the whole Bronco brand, and packages like FX4, Sasquatch, and — confusingly — Tremor. It’s a bit much, but then, so is America’s thirst for off-road vehicles.
For the F-150, Ford has branded Tremor as basically a moderately-equipped F-150 trim level that offers unique styling and slightly more off-road capability than you’d get if you outfitted a medium-trim F-150 with the FX4 off-road package.
The styling differences are few, but they’re impactful. “Active Orange” accents abound. There’s that strip across the black grille (which is unique for the Tremor, and features a blacked-out Ford oval); there are the front tow hooks; there’s badging on the bedsides, fenders, and tailgate; and there are orange details on the truck’s interior.
The hood is different, too. Notice how on the Tremor it’s rounded on the front edge:
The standard F-150's front edge is a bit more blunt:
In addition, the F-150 Tremor’s rear bumper has cutouts for a dual exhaust setup, and “unique” matte black wheels hold the tires to the hubs.
Those 33-inch General Grabber all-terrain tires are critical styling elements, working with the front bash plate to give the truck a rugged look.
Speaking of off-road hardware, there are Raptor-esque “off-road running boards,” and though they appear to be made of bedliner-coated steel, they’re not frame-mounted, and they’re not flat on the bottom. So I wouldn’t use them as rock sliders, though I have no doubt they could prevent some rocker-panel damage in some moderate off-road scenarios.
Here’s a closer look at the Raptor-ish front bash plate and the orange front tow hooks:
In addition to the running boards, front bash plate, tires and exterior/interior styling elements, the main bits that distinguish the Tremor from an FX4 package-equipped F-150 are its wider overall stance, about an inch of extra ground clearance, and retuned springs with new dampers.
Contributing to the additional ~1-inch of track width is a different steering knuckle design, and the additional inch or so of running ground clearance comes is a result, in part, of taller springs up front (the truck is one inch taller up front) and a spacer below each rear leaf spring pack (the truck is 1.5 inches taller out back).
As for software, the F-150 Tremor also adds Trail Control, which is basically an off-road cruise control for low-speeds. Plus there’s “Trail One-Pedal Drive” that automatically slows the vehicle down when off the gas pedal to allow for controlled single-pedal low-speed driving and “Trail Turn Assist,” which brakes the inside rear wheel to help the truck navigate a tight turn.
Other underbody protection besides that front bash plate is shared with the FX4; that protection includes a fuel tank skid plate, transfer case skid plate, and front diff skid plate. Like the FX4 trucks, the Tremor gets a locking rear differential.
Basically, the F-150 Tremor is a 3.5-liter Ecoboost-equipped F-150 FX4 with different tires, a slightly different stance (wider, taller), some unique styling elements inside and out, a bit more off-road software, and front bash plate and running boards.
How Is It Off-Road?
I only spent about 15 minutes off-roading the F-150 Tremor, but it was enough for me to get a general feel for its capabilities. The truck is big, but its 27.6 degree approach angle and 24.3 degree departure angle aren’t horrible for a truck, and neither is the ground clearance of nearly 11-inches.
I was never really worried about keeping the chin and rear hitch from hitting the ground; I was mostly concerned about beaching the truck while cresting a hill, as the 21.2 degree breakover angle leaves a lot to be desired.
Geometry is of course the most important attribute of an off-road vehicle, and in that area, the F-150 isn’t great simply by virtue of being a full-size truck. But in the area of traction, the F-150 is excellent; the solid rear axle allows for good articulation (keeping the tires on the ground), the tires grip beautifully, and the locking rear differential is extremely quick to engage and effective.
I can’t speak much about the pedal calibration, which is an important area when navigating technical off-road trails. But that’s okay, because I was using Ford’s Trail Control off-road cruise control system, which was — aside from a single instance of it stalling the truck (i.e. the truck refused to keep driving forward until I pressed the pedal) — fantastic.
The truck will roll along at whatever speed you set; then when it hits an obstacle, the vehicle will slow down as the motor builds torque gradually until it ascends whatever is in your way. Ford’s system seems as well-calibrated as Toyota’s Crawl Control.
Trail Turn assist, shown in the clip above, does help the truck navigate tight situations, though it is a bit odd, as it requires one to “power through” the brakes — specifically the one holding the inside rear wheel from moving. I could see myself using this feature in a pinch, but not regularly on a tight trail.
The clear front-facing camera is clutch, with its button front-and-center above the infotainment screen; without the camera, seeing what’s ahead over that hood can be tricky, especially while climbing inclines.
The video above gives you an idea of the difficulty of the off-road trails I took the F-150 Tremor through. Watch that rear axle float over the rocks; it’s nice and flexy, and overall, I’ll say that the suspension felt soft and comfortable on the trails both at low and high speeds in a straight line, though I have my doubts about how well it would handle cornering.
I wish I could go into further detail about the Tremor’s off-road chops, and really, I wish I could write a more thorough, fleshed-out review. But the drive was too short, and on trails that were too easy. I will say, though: The truck has the hardware to handle moderately tough trails with ease.
The question of whether it’s worth its >$51,200 base price is something you’ll have to decide based on how often you go off-road, and how much that off-road “look” means to you. The base Tremor comes with single-zone climate control and manual cloth seats; a Lariat optioned up with the Tremor’s 400 horsepower 3.5-liter Ecoboost V6 gives you power heated and vented leather seats and dual-zone climate control for about the same price, but minus the off-road capability. It’s a tradeoff.
You could option up a Crew Cab XL with the FX4 Package and 3.5-liter and come out with a price lower than the Tremor’s with similar options and not that much of a sacrifice in off-road capability. Though it wouldn’t look as cool. And let’s be honest with ourselves, looking cool is what most truck buyers are after.
DISCUSSION
I guess that’s the benefit of selling the most of a kind of model is that you can make these incremental difference in trims. I can see why this isn’t the FX4, but it feels like a really weird upgrade in packages. Oh well. Whats happens with the payload with these?