Weekend Motorsports Roundup: November 2-3

Formula One is in Austin this weekend. If you’re in the area, maybe you’ll see us there later today. If you can’t be there to keep Formula One weird, we’ve got the details you need to keep up with the United States Grand Prix (and the rest of the races this weekend) at home right here.

There’s a lot of other races going on this weekend too if the rivalry between red and silver isn’t what you’re after. We’ve got NASCAR out of Texas today and tomorrow, MotoGP in Malaysia early tomorrow morning, and the inaugural FIA motorsports games already underway at Vallelunga, which is a sort of automotive olympiad. So if the first chill of the season has you stuck indoors, you’re not going to be starved for content.

NHRA Las Vegas

from Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Coverage can be found at various times this weekend on FS1 and FS2 with the broadcast schedule available here.

FIA Motorsport Games 2019

from Vallelunga Circuit, Italy

Coverage is available all weekend on GTWorld’s Dailymotion page here.

Nascar Xfinity Texas II

from Texas Motor Speedway

Race coverage begins tonight at 8:30 PM EDT on NBCSN.

MotoGP Malaysia

from Sepang Circuit, Malaysia

Coverage begins at 11:55 PM EDT tonight on BeIN Sports.

Formula One United States Grand Prix

from Circuit of the Americas, Texas

Race coverage begins on Sunday at 1:30 PM EDT on ABC.

Nascar Cup Texas II

from Texas Motor Speedway

Race coverage begins on Sunday at 3:00 PM on NBCSN.



Of course, I’m sure I missed an event or two that you’re planning on watching. Please share anything missing with all of us in the comments below, and don’t forget to include streaming information as well.