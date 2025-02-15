Lucid CEO Praises The 185-Mile EV, Judge Affirms Right To Repair Honda Passport Pricing In This Week's News Roundup

When Tesla first began building the Cybertruck, it promised a long list of features, but they weren’t all ready to go at launch. If you wanted to go off-road in your shiny new truck, for example, you had to wait for the update that gave you an off-road mode. And if you wanted to use the same driver-assist software that Tesla offers in its other cars, you had to wait all the way until last October to get it. Don’t worry, though, Tesla’s so-called “Full Self-Driving” has wasted no time crashing Cybertrucks, too. - Collin Woodard Read More