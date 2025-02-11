Gold Cybertruck Owner Says He Can't Handle All The Hate But Tesla Won't Take The Truck Back



The owner of a gold-wrapped Cybertruck took to the internet to complain about what he and his family go through as the owners of a rolling, gaudy, controversial gold monstrosity. The man’s had enough, but it looks like Tesla’s not taking the truck back.

Walter Isaacson On Elon Musk(s) CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Walter Isaacson On Elon Musk(s)

Walter Isaacson On Elon Musk(s) CC Share Subtitles Off

English Walter Isaacson On Elon Musk(s)

In a now deleted post on the Tesla Cybertruck Enthusiasts group on Facebook, Kuwait Jaroje, a physician out of Worcester, Massachusetts, said he and his family have faced all sorts of harassment since he purchased a Tesla Cybertruck, Torque News reports.

Advertisement

Jaroje said other drivers often yell obscenities at him and cut him off. Keep in mind, this man went and purchased a Cybertruck and then had it wrapped in bright gold–he was definitely looking for attention. Jaroje said he put his order in five years ago, well past when we knew Elon Musk sucked. It’s not like you couldn’t cancel your order—plenty did so.

Advertisement

It took a bit of digging, but I was able to find another post by Jaroje posted to his personal page that made the same complaint:

My family is being harassed just because we own a Cybertruck. Since getting out Cybertruck, we’ve faced constant hostility, people giving us the middle finger, yelling at us, and now this. Someone even put a Nazi sticker on our truck. My wife and kids’ don’t deserve this. In fact, the constant harassment has scared out kids, and now my wife refuses to use the Cybertruck altogether. Disagreeing with @elonmusk or @realDOnalTrump is one thing, but harassing a family over a vehicle is completely unacceptable. This needs to stop.

Advertisement

He then tagged Tesla Motors at the end of the post. He was right, his family doesn’t deserve abuse from other drivers. We can and should all be adults on the road. At the same time, he knowingly went out and purchased a controversial vehicle made by a company whose owner’s entire existence is controversial.



The comments under Jaroje’s Facebook post were a mess. Some blamed Jaroje for the situation, like one commenter, who said “Maybe you shouldn’t have voted for a Nazi by giving them your money, just sayin.” Others in the comments felt sorry for him, saying they hope whoever does this gets arrested; another blamed Democrats for the harassment.

Advertisement

Due to the harassment, Jaroje would like to unload the Cybertruck, but Tesla won’t take it back. From Torque News:

…He writes.. “I live in Worcester, Massachusetts. It got to the point where people are cutting me off sometimes and screaming out of their windows.” Kumait adds that he tried to trade in his Cybertruck due to the hostilities; however, Tesla refused to take it back. He writes… “I tried to trade in the truck because of that, but Tesla said they won’t accept it!”

Advertisement

Other Cybertruck owners told Jaroje on his now-deleted post that he shouldn’t back down by getting rid of the truck. To Jaroje though, things have gotten too bad to solider through; he said he’s afraid that things could get worse and escalate into violence as he mentions the “Nazis fuck off” sticker someone placed on his truck.

Look, violence against anyone is never a good idea, but a sticker hardly counts as a violent act. Sometimes, you do something or buy something for attention and you get that attention. Just be careful what you wish for.