2026 Honda Passport Muscles Its Way Into Dealerships With A Starting MSRP Of $46,200

The 2026 Honda Passport TrailSport is rock-climbing its way to dealers this week and, with an MRSP of $49,900, the off-roader trim turns this formerly mild-mannered grocery-getter into a vehicle fit for the wilderness. The base 2026 Passport starts at $46,200 including destination, a couple grand more than the outgoing model.

The original Passport was a body-on-frame SUV that was basically a Isuzu Rodeo with an H on the front, and the nameplate was brought back in 2019 as a unibody job sharing a platform with the Pilot. This configuration made it a family-friendly hauler, but Honda fans missed the rugged and capable vehicle of the rip-roaring ’90s. Honda stuck a off-road-oriented TrailSport trim on to the current Passport, but it’s not really up to the task of carving its own path.

Well, distraught Honda heads rejoice! The fully redesigned Passport is hitting dealer lots Tuesday, and it not only does it look like the best car from Honda in a while, its upgraded TrailSport trim looks like it might just live up to the off-road bona fides.

The crossover is brand new from the ground up, starting with a new engine. Honda stuck an aluminum 24-valve DOHC 3.5-liter V6 engine into the Passport, for a slight boost to 285 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque. Every Passport gets Honda’s i-VTM4 all-wheel drive system, and a 10-speed automatic transmission over last year’s 9-speed.

The 2026 Passport comes in three trims — RTL, Trailsport and TrailSport Elite — with a few optional packages you can throw in there. You get a bigger 12.3-inch center touchscreen starting with the baseline RTL (of course) and slightly more legroom in back than the last generation. There’s heated seats and tons of places to stash your stuff, including those all important 10 cupholders designed to take 32-ounce bottles. A new tow package is available for an extra $700, or you could spend a little more to look a little cooler go with the Blackout Package for $1,200. Every Passport, regardless of trims, comes with a huge suite of driver assistance systems.



But it’s clear this new Passport was designed with off-roading first and foremost in mind. The TrailSport is where things really get interesting, with reinforced steel skid plates, off-road tuned suspension, front and rear recovery points and specially developed all-terrain tires with sunken valve systems just for the TrailSport trims. A heated windshield is standard (fancy) as well as a heated steering wheel.



If you’re really serious about getting down and dirty with your Passport, the TrailSport Elite trim is the way to go. It gives you Honda’s new TrailWatch camera system standard, offering four views to help drivers navigate rough terrain and animations showing drivers exactly where their tires are. The TrailSport Elite trim also gets you a really dope stereo with 12-speaker Bose premium, so you can rock out while driving on rocks. Both trims come with an off-roader’s favorite thing: plenty of branded accessories.



The 2026 Honda Passport RTL starts at $46,200 including the $1,450 destination charge, $2,350 more than the outgoing 2025 Passport EX-L. The Passport TrailSport sees a slight bump from $46,450 to $49,900 for the new generation, but it seems worth the cost considering the upgrades turned it into a vehicle you can actually off road. If you absolutely need the fanciest trimmings, the TrailSport Elite will set you back $53,900.