Weekend Motorsports Roundup: October 26-27

Andrew P. Collins
Filed to:weekend motorsports roundup
Screenshot: Free Practice Highlight Reel (Formula1.com)

Formula One will be howling around the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City for the Gran Premio De México this weekend, and there’s racing in Germany and Japan on as well.

Here are a few of the bigger events going down this weekend. If you’ve got anything else we can watch, hurry up and drop it in the comments already!

Formula One: Round 18

From Mexico

The race will be on at 12:10 p.m. pacific time October 27 (Sunday). You can catch it on F1 TV, ESPN3/ABC or Sky Sports F1 depending on where you are.

VLN: Round 9

from the Nurburgring in Germany

Endurance racing in race cars that look like sports cars! Good stuff. You can watch this on Let’s Go Racing on YouTube. It’s scheduled for October 26 (Saturday) at 2:15 a.m. pacific but if you missed it (because that was a few hours ago already) hopefully that link still works and you can start the race from the beginning.

Super Formula: Round 7

from Suzuka in Japan

Saturday, (October 26) at 11:00 p.m. pacific on Let’s Go Racing on YouTube you can watch Super Formula racing. These are ultra-light open-wheel cars built to spec, which you can read more about on the series’ website.

What’s everybody watching?

Share This Story

