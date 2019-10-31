Drive Free or Die.
Come Hang Out With Jalopnik At Our Annual Austin F1 Meetup This Saturday!

Alanis King
The grid in 2018.
Photo: Mark Thompson (Getty Images)

It’s Formula One U.S. Grand Prix time once again, which means it is once again time for us to all meet up and talk about cars or whatever it is we do for fun. If you’re in Austin this weekend, you’re plenty welcome to join us. You don’t even have to be at the track to do so.

Since I work from remotely and thus never leave the comfort of my home, I just reuse old locations for this event every year. That means this year, we’re going to get together at Jackalope South Shore in Austin this Saturday night at 8 p.m. Central Time. I’ll try to bring some sort of Jalopnik signage or apparel so that you don’t have to wander around looking for the folks in the Blipshift shirts, so count on that.

Jalopnik’s Elizabeth Werth should be there, along with myself and some other friends of the website. Also, this weekend will be cold—well, for Texas—so do yourselves all a favor and pack a jacket.

Here are the details, all neat and pretty for you:

Where: Jackalope South Shore, 1523 Tinnin Ford Road, Austin, Texas. Make sure you get the right address in there, as there is more than one location.

When: Saturday, Nov. 2 at 8 p.m. CT.

Parking: There’s a parking lot and street parking.

Food: Here’s a drink and food menu.

RSVP? Don’t worry about it.

See you there? See you there.

